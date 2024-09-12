Midsummer Market celebrates its biggest yet with record number of stalls

Midsummer Place is proud to announce that last Saturday's Midsummer Market has set a new record as the largest market since its launch earlier this year, with over 28 stalls showcasing an array of independent products, gifts, and services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This milestone highlights the continued growth and success of the Midsummer Market initiative, which has become a premier platform for small businesses to promote their offerings to a wider audience.

Held on the first Saturday of every month, the Midsummer Market provides a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs and independent creators to share their passion with the public. From handmade crafts to unique culinary treats, the market continues to attract a diverse range of traders and visitors alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its inception, Midsummer Place has built a thriving portfolio of over 150 small businesses, which are invited each month to participate in the market. With each event offering a fresh mix of stalls, shoppers can enjoy a distinctive and vibrant experience, making the market a must-visit destination for those seeking one-of-a-kind products.

Midsummer Markets

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response to this month's market, which has truly exceeded our expectations,” said Kirsty McGiff, Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Midsummer Place. “The Midsummer Market has become an essential platform for independent businesses to showcase their talent and connect with the local community. We are excited to continue this journey and support even more entrepreneurs in the months ahead.”

The next Midsummer Market will take place on Saturday, October 5th, with an already great selection of stalls expected to participate. As always, the event will offer a unique mix of local vendors and provide shoppers with the chance to discover exceptional, independently made products.

For more information about Midsummer Market, including how small businesses can apply to be part of the event, visit www.midsummerplace.co.uk/midsummer-markets. A list of traders attending the upcoming market will be available on the website and shared across social media channels.