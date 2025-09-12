Midsummer Place celebrates 25 years – and launches appeal to unlock time capsule memories
To mark the occasion, the centre will host a special anniversary party on Saturday 27 September, inviting the community to come together and celebrate a quarter of a century of style, shopping, and shared memories.
As part of the celebrations, Midsummer Place is looking back at its history – and uncovering a fascinating story from its early days. When the centre was first built, a time capsule was buried to capture a snapshot of the era. Now, 25 years later, the centre is calling on the public to help unlock the memories of that moment.
Do you remember the time capsule? Were you there when it was buried? Do you recall what was placed inside – or do you recognise the people in the photograph from the event? Midsummer Place wants to hear from you.
Anyone with memories, information, or stories is invited to get in touch with the team by emailing [email protected]
Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, said: “Reaching 25 years is a truly special moment for Midsummer Place and we want to celebrate it with the people who have been part of our journey from the very beginning. The story of the time capsule is an exciting mystery we’d love to solve together. If you were there, or if you know someone who might have been, please get in touch and share your memories – you could help us uncover a unique part of our history.”
The anniversary party on 27 September promises to be a day filled with celebration, community spirit, and surprises, as Midsummer Place looks back on its legacy while also looking forward to the future.
For more details about the celebrations, visit Midsummer Place is celebrating it's 25th… | Midsummer Place or follow Midsummer Place on social media.