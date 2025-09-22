Midsummer Place celebrates 25 years at the heart of Milton Keynes

Let’s take a look back over the past 25 years…

Since opening its doors on 26 September 2000, Midsummer Place has been a striking architectural icon in the heart of Milton Keynes, a home for global brands, local and international art, and the stage for countless community moments – and the odd celebrity here and there.

Midsummer Place has long been a magnet for famous faces. Over the years, the centre has welcomed an eclectic list of stars, from sporting heroes and literary icons, to chart-topping pop acts and television personalities.

Celebrity appearances included:

Peter Andre signing copies of his Big Night album (May 2014)

Katie Price meeting fans during her Reborn book tour (September 2016)

Nadiya Hussain, star of The Great British Bake Off launched her first book in Oak Court (May 2016)

Music legends and performers have included: Donny Osmond, Atomic Kitten, David Essex, and Martine McCutcheon.

Authors have visited such as Terry Pratchett and Cressida Cowell (How to Train Your Dragon) plus national treasures like Barbara Windsor, Terry Wogan, and Alan Titchmarsh. Sporting icons have included Ian Botham, Damon Hill, and Peter Shilton and public figures such as Paddy Ashdown and Ann Widdecombe.

Retailers past and present

Midsummer Place has been home to many big brands and today it enjoys hosting Apple, Zara, Superdry, Hollister, BOSS, LEGO, Victoria’s Secret, Flannels, Sports Direct and many more - it has also been the site of some surprising names over the years.

Did you know there was once a McDonald’s inside the centre? The Virgin Megastore stood proudly as a hub for music lovers in the early 2000s. Karen Millen was a fashion favourite for years before closing its stores nationwide. Other past names have included French Connection, Oasis, and Topshop.

Championing independents

Alongside the big-name brands, Midsummer Place has also become a strong supporter of independent businesses. The launch of the Midsummer Markets has given small traders and local makers a platform to showcase their products to thousands of shoppers every month. Plus, The Boulevard now showcases foods from around the world, created by small businesses with a passion for their cuisine.

The retail landscape has shifted dramatically since 2000, and Midsummer Place has shifted with it — welcoming bold new arrivals, from Søstrene Grene’s Scandinavian charm to the forthcoming Lane7 leisure complex, transforming the former Debenhams into an entertainment hub of bowling, roller skating, and more.

Over the years, Midsummer Place has evolved with the ever-changing shape of retail and seen brands come and go but, as it marks its quarter century, the centre is celebrating arguably it’s brightest moment in time.

Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place, said: “Reaching our 25th anniversary is an incredible achievement and one we’re immensely proud of. Over the years, Midsummer Place has grown and adapted, but what has remained constant is the dedication and hard work of our staff. They are the heart of this centre, ensuring every visitor has the best possible experience. This milestone is as much about them as it is about the centre itself, and I’d like to thank every colleague past and present who has contributed to our journey. This is an exciting time for the centre, and I’m looking forward to the next chapter in our story.”

Find out more about the centre’s celebrations at Midsummer Place: Premium Shopping in Milton Keynes | Midsummer Place

Here are some facts you may or may not have known about the centre:

Opened: 26 September 2000, costing £170m, spanning 40,000m².

26 September 2000, costing £170m, spanning 40,000m². Construction: Final stage involved 1,600 workers.

Final stage involved 1,600 workers. Frog Clock: Designed by Kit Williams, weighs 4 tonnes, one of the UK’s largest indoor animated clocks. Built on a pig farm in Cheltenham, delayed 18 months due to foot-and-mouth and artist illness. Music by Terry Oldfield.

Designed by Kit Williams, weighs 4 tonnes, one of the UK’s largest indoor animated clocks. Built on a pig farm in Cheltenham, delayed 18 months due to foot-and-mouth and artist illness. Music by Terry Oldfield. Design: Architecture by GMW, interiors by Greig & Stephenson. The Boulevard rises 18m high.

Architecture by GMW, interiors by Greig & Stephenson. The Boulevard rises 18m high. Concrete Cows: Once displayed here, moved to MK Museum in 2016.

Once displayed here, moved to MK Museum in 2016. Walking distance: A loop around the centre is 500m.

A loop around the centre is 500m. Living walls: Installed in 2018 to boost wellbeing and wildlife – complete with a hidden fairy on Level 2.

Installed in 2018 to boost wellbeing and wildlife – complete with a hidden fairy on Level 2. Sustainability: 100% of waste diverted from landfill.

100% of waste diverted from landfill. Summer Solstice: Built on Midsummer Boulevard, aligned with the sun’s rise and set on 21 June.

Built on Midsummer Boulevard, aligned with the sun’s rise and set on 21 June. Stained Glass: 18m-high window by Ann Smyth above Five Guys, inspired by MK’s history and created with local school input..

18m-high window by Ann Smyth above Five Guys, inspired by MK’s history and created with local school input.. Team: Around 1,000 people work in the centre.

Around 1,000 people work in the centre. Fossils: Real fossils are embedded in the flooring.

Real fossils are embedded in the flooring. Oak legacy: 100+ descendants of the Midsummer Oak planted across MK since 2007.

100+ descendants of the Midsummer Oak planted across MK since 2007. Cleaning stats: Each year – 8,700 toilet rolls, 360 mop heads used!

Each year – 8,700 toilet rolls, 360 mop heads used! Name change: Returned to Midsummer Place in 2021 after seven years as intu Milton Keynes.

