Midsummer Place celebrates 25 years with a packed day of community festivities

Midsummer Place marked its 25th anniversary in style last weekend. On Saturday, September 27, the centre hosted a day-long celebration that drew hundreds of shoppers, families, and community members to the heart of Milton Keynes.

From 10am to 4pm, visitors enjoyed a vibrant programme of free entertainment, including dazzling stilt walkers, a lively dance flash mob from Dancebox Studios, colourful children’s face painting by Crazy Faces by Jo, fun family discos hosted by Rag Dolly Anna’s, and upbeat music from DJ Mel that filled the shopping centre with energy and excitement. Let’s not forget the virtual reality experience that Vertigo VR brought to the celebrations.

A highlight of the day was a special ceremony for contributors to the Umbrella Project. Those who shared their personal stories as part of the beloved art installation were presented with their own umbrella from the display, a touching tribute to the people who make Midsummer Place more than just a shopping destination.

“Saturday’s celebrations were a fantastic reminder of the incredible community spirit here in Milton Keynes. Seeing families and shoppers come together to mark our 25th anniversary was truly special. We’re proud of how far we’ve come since opening in 1999, and this event was our way of saying thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years,” said Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place.

Since opening its doors in 1999, Midsummer Place has evolved into a vibrant retail and lifestyle hub, home to leading fashion brands, independent retailers, and an ever-growing food and leisure offering.

The 25th anniversary event not only commemorated the centre’s history but also looked ahead to its future as a cornerstone of the Milton Keynes community.