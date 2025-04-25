Midsummer Place launches SS25 with a line-up of local talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midsummer Place is proud to announce the launch of its Spring/Summer 2025 campaign – and once again, it’s all about celebrating the incredible talent right here in Milton Keynes.

The latest campaign shines a spotlight on a cast of real local personalities who are not only showcasing the very best looks from the centre’s top retailers but also bringing their own unique stories and flair to the catwalk.

From Friday 25 April, visitors to the centre will be greeted by life-sized standees of each model, dressed in the latest collections from Superdry, Hollister, Charles Clinkard, Luke 1977, Cavani, Suit Direct, Dr. Martens, Timberland, New Look, Trends, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, Sports Direct, and Levi’s. By scanning the QR codes on the displays, shoppers can bring each model to life, watch exclusive full-motion content, and discover more about the outfits and the inspiring individuals wearing them.

Meet this year’s SS25 stars:

Todd Brewer – One of MK’s most in-demand DJs, Todd regularly performs at venues across the city, including the iconic Pink Punters. His bold, street-style look features items from Timberland, Suit Direct, Footlocker and Luke .

– One of MK’s most in-demand DJs, Todd regularly performs at venues across the city, including the iconic Pink Punters. His bold, street-style look features items from . Carys Elliott – A talented dancer, actor, and model, Carys recently starred in the West End hit MJ: The Musical. She brings high-glamour performance energy to her look from Victoria’s Secret and Hollister .

– A talented dancer, actor, and model, Carys recently starred in the West End hit MJ: The Musical. She brings high-glamour performance energy to her look from and . Jill Brewer – Glamour queen, proud mum to both Todd and global performer Holly Brewer (currently touring with Rod Stewart), Jill is making a statement with a confident and classic look from Charles Clinkard .

– Glamour queen, proud mum to both Todd and global performer Holly Brewer (currently touring with Rod Stewart), Jill is making a statement with a confident and classic look from . Twins Berrie & Jerrie – TikTok sensations with nearly 500,000 followers on their account @meandme991 , the dynamic duo are turning heads in matching looks from New Look, Superdry, and Dr. Martens , proving fashion is just as fun as it is fabulous.

– TikTok sensations with nearly 500,000 followers on their account , the dynamic duo are turning heads in matching looks from , proving fashion is just as fun as it is fabulous. Steven Meeks – Co-Founder of the popular local group Milton Keynes Future, Stephen is a keen photographer, travels the world and is all about making connections – and style statements – in a suave outfit from Cavani and Trends.

– Co-Founder of the popular local group Milton Keynes Future, Stephen is a keen photographer, travels the world and is all about making connections – and style statements – in a suave outfit from Dennis – A much-loved face at Midsummer Place and a true fashion pro, Dennis works at Levi’s by day and models for global fashion giants like Prada and Jimmy Choo by night. His sleek denim-on-denim look is a highlight of the campaign.

Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, said: “We’re so excited to launch this year’s SS25 campaign. Every one of our models brings their own story, passion and energy – and that’s what fashion is all about: individuality. These are real people from Milton Keynes doing amazing things, and it’s a privilege to have them represent the incredible brands we have here at Midsummer Place.”

The campaign is not only a celebration of style but also of the vibrant and diverse community that makes up Milton Keynes. With engaging visuals, interactive experiences, and homegrown stars, Midsummer Place’s SS25 campaign is one you won’t want to miss.

For updates on all the latest news, visit Midsummer Place or follow us on social media and visit https://midsummerplace.co.uk