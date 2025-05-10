Midsummer Place puts on “A Dance Down Memory Lane” to celebrate VE Day

By Perception PR
Contributor
Published 10th May 2025, 09:09 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 10:07 BST
Midsummer Place was filled with music, memories, and emotion on Thursday 8 May as crowds gathered to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day with the heart-warming event, “A Dance Down Memory Lane.”

Held in the central Boulevard, the special celebration brought together care home residents, shoppers and families for a powerful musical journey through the 1940s, 50s, and 60s.

The event, which ran twice during the day, also incorporated the national two-minute silence at 12PM, was designed to honour the past while uniting the community in celebration. Visitors were treated to an engaging narrative that began with the wartime years, carried through to the announcement of peace, and danced into the post-war decades, all soundtracked by timeless classics from the era.

Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, shared:

"We were absolutely blown away by the response. Not only did we welcome many of our local care home residents, but shoppers and passers-by spontaneously joined in, some waving flags, others dancing or singing along. It was a truly emotional and uplifting day that reminded us all of the power of community and remembrance."

The feedback from attendees was overwhelming, with many praising the event's thoughtful presentation, nostalgic atmosphere, and the joy it sparked across generations.

Photo credit: MidsummerPlace

Celebrations at Midsummer Place

