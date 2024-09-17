Milton Keynes’ 12-year-old prodigy Maryam Jazeem nominated for prestigious EqualityX Award 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twelve-year-old Maryam Jazeem from Milton Keynes, a multi-award winner renowned for her mesmerizing Quran recitation, unwavering social activism, and entrepreneurial spirit, has been nominated for the prestigious Top 50 Influential Muslims in Europe Award 2024. This honor, conferred by EqualityX, celebrates exceptional Muslim talent and highlights Maryam’s remarkable contributions and tireless efforts to promote positive change within her community and beyond.

Maryam is celebrated not only for her Quran recitation—having earned the title of 'Best Quran Reciter' in the UK—but also for her role as an ambassador for King Charles' #IWill Movement, where she advocates for social justice, youth empowerment, and causes such as climate change, mental health, and religious tolerance. Her achievements span various arenas, demonstrating that impact and leadership transcend age.

Among her most profound contributions is her vocal opposition to Sri Lanka’s controversial forced cremation policy for Muslim Covid-19 victims. Introduced in 2020, the policy disregarded World Health Organization (WHO) assurances that burials were safe, causing significant distress within Muslim communities worldwide. Maryam’s advocacy, alongside others', helped raise global awareness of the issue, contributing to the Sri Lankan government’s formal apology on July 23rd, 2024. This apology is a significant victory for human rights and a testament to the power of young voices like Maryam’s.

Maryam Jazeem, a Nominee for the Top 50 Influential Muslims in Europe Award 2024

Her impactful campaigns against forced cremation in Sri Lanka and for International Islamic History Month in the UK led to her winning the esteemed Baton Award in 2023. Maryam became the first child to receive this award among finalists, including barristers and authors, from thousands of nominations under the Paulette Wilson Campaigner category. Her activism exemplifies her dedication to human rights and her ability to make a difference on a global scale.

Maryam's roles as the youngest ambassador for multiple movements and her entrepreneurial spirit as a kidpreneur underscore her multifaceted abilities. Locally, Maryam has been a leading figure in fostering interfaith understanding and mobilizing young people toward civic engagement. Following a contested High Court decision that upheld Michaela Community School's ban on prayer rituals, Maryam appeared on Islam Channel's "Your Views on the News," expressing her disappointment with the school's policy and arguing that it undermines religious freedom in a multicultural nation. She subsequently launched a successful petition on the UK Parliament website, garnering over 8,000 signatures within four weeks. The petition was closed early due to the General Election held on July 4, showcasing her ability to mobilize support for religious freedom, her leadership, and her capacity to effect real change.

Her outstanding academic achievements, including top scores in her SATs, further position her as a role model for her peers. Maryam's story is not merely one of personal achievement but also a testament to the profound impact one young individual can have on their community and beyond.

As EqualityX continues to champion inclusivity and celebrate the contributions of British Muslims, Maryam Jazeem’s nomination for the EqualityX Award 2024 represents a significant milestone, not only for her but for the entire Milton Keynes community. Her journey is a testament to the impact that young voices can have on the world and a powerful reminder that leadership is defined by action, not age.