Milton Keynes and South East tourism could face £563m revenue loss amid holiday decline, report warns

A new national campaign, Back British Holidays, has launched with a stark warning about the future of UK tourism, predicting a sharp decline in domestic holidaymakers that could cost the South East’s economy an estimated £563 million.

The campaign, spearheaded by Out & About Live, forecasts a 32% drop in domestic holiday trips across the UK by 2025, falling from 42.3 million in 2022 to 28.8 million, with a cumulative loss of £23.2 billion in spending. This downturn could severely impact tourism-dependent businesses, including those in Milton Keynes and across the South East.

Currently, the South East attracts 17.83 million visitors annually, generating significant revenue for local businesses. However, projections suggest 2.53 million fewer visitors over the next two years, raising concerns about job losses and struggling tourism infrastructure.

The campaign calls for urgent government intervention to safeguard the tourism sector, proposing measures such as enhanced domestic tourism promotion, financial support for businesses, investment in transport links, and collaboration to manage rising costs.

Daniel Attwood, spokesperson for Back British Holidays, highlighted the risk to local economies:

“As someone who has been deeply involved in this industry for over 15 years, I’ve seen first-hand how integral UK holidays are to our economy, communities and national culture.

“The forecasts we’ve published today paint a sobering picture of a 32% decline in domestic holidays and a potential £23.2 billion loss to the economy by 2025.

“This isn’t just about numbers, it’s about protecting rural businesses, supporting jobs and preserving the cherished traditions of British holidays.

“This campaign is a call to action for everyone – residents, businesses and politicians – to recognise the value of holidaying within the UK and work together to secure the future of our domestic tourism sector.”

For further details, visit https://www.outandaboutlive.co.uk/back-british-holidays