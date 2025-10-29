Milton Keynes apprentice named BMF Apprentice of the Year 2025
Ja’ul Alam, who works at the Independent Buying Consortium (IBC) in Milton Keynes, has been named Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) Apprentice of the Year 2025.
Ja’ul joined IBC just 11 months ago, in a career change from a semi-professional footballer to a Category Apprentice.
Currently completing his Level 4 Buying Assistant and Merchandising Apprenticeship, he is on track to finish the 18-month programme this November, six months ahead of schedule.
Ja’ul said: “I’d spent my whole life playing football, but I realised I needed to build a secure career, and the career opportunities in building materials appealed to me.
“It’s a much bigger industry than people realise, with so many different roles, and chances to grow if you’re willing to learn.
“Every week brings something new, whether it's analysing data, managing supplier relationships, negotiating deals, or understanding how the market works.”
Ja’ul works within a small team of two at IBC, one of the UK’s largest buying groups for independent builders’ merchants.
During his apprenticeship, Ja’ul has already made a significant impact. He has led successful negotiations with suppliers and members, driven improvements across key product lines and pricing, and developed a tactical promotional plan that boosted both sales and profitability.
“Leading projects and taking on real responsibility has been my biggest achievement so far,” Ja’ul said.
“It’s rewarding to see how my work directly contributes to the business.”
Ja’ul has consistently exceeded apprenticeship targets, earning high praise from colleagues and mentors.
John Newcomb, CEO of the Builders Merchants Federation, said: “Ja’ul’s award is in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the building materials sector.
“In a surprisingly short time in the job, he has demonstrated maturity, business acumen, and a strong drive for personal development.”
Independent Buying Consortium Chief Operating Officer Ian Murphy said: “The exceptional quality of his apprenticeship work reflects his passion for learning and personal development.
“To make such a strong impact on the business so early in his career is a true reflection of his talent and potential.”
Looking ahead, Ja’ul has clear ambitions for his future. “I want to progress in the industry,” he said.
“My goal is to become a leader and a role model, someone who inspires others to take opportunities and believe in themselves.”
The BMF Apprentice of the Year Award celebrates outstanding individuals across the construction supply chain who demonstrate excellence in learning, performance, and contribution to their organisations.