Milton Keynes-based artists shine at Bhangra Awards

The vibrant music scene of Milton Keynes has once again taken centre stage with the outstanding achievements of local artists Kysn and Saloni.

Kysn, a talented rapper and music producer, has been making waves in the industry and recently won the prestigious Best Newcomer award at the Bhangra Awards in Birmingham.

Mentored by world renowned producer Rishi Rich, Kysn's unique blend of rap and urban beats has captivated audiences and solidified his position as a rising star. This latest achievement further cements Kysn's status as a force to be reckoned with. As he continues to push boundaries and release new music, the future looks bright for this talented artist.

Saloni, a captivating singer, has not only won the Best Urban Artist award at the Bhangra Awards but also made history by debuting her latest EP, Rani, on the iTunes Charts. Her soulful voice and powerful performances have captivated audiences worldwide, and she has even graced the stage at the iconic Wembley Arena and is a testament to her growing popularity. This double win marks a significant milestone in Saloni’s career. As she continues to release new music and perform live, her star is set to shine even brighter.

These remarkable achievements underscore the thriving music scene in Milton Keynes and highlight the city’s ability to produce world-class talent. Kysn and Saloni continue to inspire and entertain, making their mark on the global music stage.

Both Kysn and Saloni are based in Milton Keynes and are passionate about creating music that resonates with audiences. Their dedication to their craft and innovative approach have propelled them to success.