Milton Keynes-based celebrant wins big at awards

Milton Keynes based celebrant Nicola West of Ceremonies by Nicola West, wins the top title of Celebrant of the year at the regional Wedding industry awards last night.

Local renowned wedding celebrant Nicola West has been named the Regional Winner for Celebrant of the Year in the 2025 Wedding Industry Awards. This prestigious accolade recognises Nicola’s dedication to crafting bespoke, heartfelt ceremonies that celebrate each couple’s unique love story.

With over two decades of experience gained working the wedding & event industry and now many wonderful years as an independent celebrant, Nicola has built a stellar reputation for delivering personalised ceremonies infused with emotion, creativity, and charm. She has worked with hundreds of couples and has become a sought-after Celebrant throughout Buckinghamshire and beyond.

As a recommended supplier for some of the region’s most iconic wedding venues, including Horwood House and Stowe House, along with other venues including Kew Gardens, and Hedsor House. Nicola works closely with her couples to create unforgettable beautiful ceremonies. These partnerships underscore her commitment to excellence and her deep understanding of what makes a wedding ceremony truly special.

“I am deeply honoured to receive this award,” said Nicola. “Each ceremony I create is a privilege, allowing me to weave together personal stories and traditions into something memorable and meaningful. This recognition reflects the trust couples place in me and the incredible collaboration with the venues and suppliers I work alongside.”

Nicola’s comprehensive service includes guiding couples through every step from initial consultations to crafting a beautiful bespoke script and officiating on the big day. Her work has been praised for its warmth, sincerity, and ability to reflect the individuality of each couple.

To learn more about Nicola’s award-winning celebrant services, visit Ceremonies by Nicola.