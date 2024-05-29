Milton Keynes-based charity CEO shortlisted for the Women Leaders UK Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Women Leaders UK Awards is an annual event that recognises the achievements of remarkable women living or working within Milton Keynes. Sue Burke, CEO at MK Act has been shortlisted in the Community Impact category for her work with survivors of domestic abuse.

Established in 1975, MK Act supports individuals and families across Milton Keynes who experience domestic abuse, from providing a support helpline service, a refuge setting, to services in the community to a domestic abuse perpetrator programme, the ILAM programme for those from minoritised communities to the Freedom Programme for survivors of domestic abuse exploring the abuser's patterns and the rights and choices of survivors.

MK Act also provides training to organisations across the city, regularly delivered by Sue herself to raise awareness of key issues such as how domestic abuse impact children and the impact of domestic abuse in the workplace.

Sue Burke said: "I am deeply honoured to be nominated and shortlisted for the Women's Leader Awards. This recognition is a testament to the strength and resilience of the survivors we serve and the unwavering dedication of our team. Together, we have supported over 2,000 victims of domestic abuse every year in Milton Keynes, providing them with the critical resources and support they need to rebuild their lives. This nomination inspires us to continue our mission with determination and compassion."

Sue Burke, CEO at MK Act

Hosted in Milton Keynes, the award ceremony will take place on 18th June 2024 at Milton Keynes Doubletree in Bletchley.

Dr. Julie Mills OBE, DL - Chair of the Board of Trustees at Women Leaders said: “We are so excited to be launching the 2024 awards. This annual celebration of the remarkable women living or working in the MK area is an inspiring, joyful evening in which we come together to recognise wonderful role-models across all sectors.”