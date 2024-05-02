Milton Keynes based Supershoes delivers 7000th pair to inspiring teen battling cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sophia's journey began just days after her birthday last December when an unexpected lump on her neck led to a devastating cancer diagnosis. Despite enduring grueling treatments, Sophia's resilience and talent as a musician, singer, and dancer shone through. She showed tremendous courage by singing at a concert, just weeks after her diagnosis. This weekend Sophia received her one-of-a-kind Supershoes, meticulously created by Super artist Amanda. The expression of joy on Sophia's face as she received the shoes spoke volumes - a perfect reflection of her inspiring personality and unwavering positivity.

Sponsored by Talia, daughter of a dedicated Supershoes volunteer, Sophia's Supershoes symbolise the love, hope, and support that the organisation and its community strive to provide. Surrounding Sophia during this special moment were her devoted parents, sister, the founders of Supershoes Sarah and Ken White, and the volunteer team including Super artist Amanda, all witnessing a remarkable young individual embracing her future, having responded well to her on-going treatment.

In Sophia's own words, "Cancer can take away many things, but it cannot ever destroy hope or trust." Her story serves as a poignant reminder to focus on the light amidst darkness and to never hold back from pursuing one's dreams.