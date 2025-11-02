Milton Keynes Beavers enjoy sunshine, s’mores and songs on the Great District Beaver Guy Hike

Beavers from Two Mile Ash, Loughton, Oxley Park, Great Linford and 3rd Newport Pagnell Scout Groups joined forces for the annual event, supported by their leaders and volunteers. The hike was a chance for the youngsters to explore the local countryside, meet Beavers from other colonies, and show just how responsible and caring they can be when out and about together.

Despite the excitement, leaders said they couldn’t have been prouder of the group’s behaviour. Safety was the top priority, and the Beavers showed great patience, teamwork and kindness as they walked, chatted and encouraged one another along the way.

The unseasonably sunny weather made the journey even more enjoyable, with plenty of smiles and laughter echoing down the trail.

On arrival at The Quarries, the afternoon took on a classic campfire feel. The groups joined together in a big circle to sing Scout favourites including Baby Bumble Bee and Boom Chicka Boom, filling the air with cheerful voices.

Afterwards, everyone got stuck into roasting marshmallows and making s’mores – a well-earned treat after their walk. The day finished with the traditional burning of the handmade Guys, which each group had created during their weekly meetings.

Barbara Smith, District Lead Volunteer for Beavers, said:“It was great to see Beavers from multiple groups come together at the event. They all were patient when waiting to make their s’mores and were very safe. The leaders were so proud of them – it was a wonderful reminder of what happens when we give young people space to have fun and work together.”

One young Beaver summed it up perfectly, saying:“My favourite bit was toasting the marshmallows but I didn’t enjoy walking for 20 hours!” (Note: they walked for just over an hour ... but they do have little legs!)

Another Beaver added: “My favourite part was the whole thing – but my s’more was delicious!”

The Great District Beaver Guy Hike is a much-loved part of the Milton Keynes District Scouts calendar. It encourages young people to explore the outdoors, build friendships and develop the skills for life that Scouts are known for – from perseverance and teamwork to confidence and curiosity.

Events like this are only possible thanks to the dedication of local adult volunteers. If you’d like to get involved, give something back to your community or help more young people experience adventures like this, visit mkscouts.org to find out more about volunteering or joining your local group.

Contributed Beavers enjoy their Guy Fawkes hike