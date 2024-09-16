Milton Keynes Bridge community unites in bid to help raise £60,000 for Cancer Research UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bridge players across Milton Keynes have been uniting in a bid to trump cancer by helping to raise thousands of pounds for life-saving research this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The card-game enthusiasts of all ages and abilities are looking to raise £60,000 for Cancer Research UK in a festival of bridge just weeks after losing the vice-chair of the Buckinghamshire-based English Bridge Union (EBU) to the disease.

The week-long festival, ‘Bridge – It’s a Big Deal!’ was the brainchild of the late Tony Russ who wanted to bring bridge-playing communities, old and new, back together post COVID whilst raising money for a good cause. Sadly whilst organising the inaugural event, Tony was diagnosed with cancer himself and passed away last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Determined to ensure his legacy will remain in the festival’s success, the EBU, including Milton Keynes Bridge Club are uniting national bodies, counties, clubs, and players from September 9 – 15 to both celebrate the game and support a very important charity.

Bridge players cross Milton Keynes have been raising money for Cancer Research UK

Nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime* Cancer Research UK is working towards a world where everybody can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

So far, players have raised over £27,000 but they’re looking to boost their total to help more people beat the disease. You can donate here: Fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/english-bridge-union

Cancer Research UK relationship manager, Gemma Kitching, said: “All of us at Cancer Research UK are thrilled to be partnering with the English Bridge Union for the festival of bridge to raise awareness and funds for vital life-saving cancer research and remember Tony who was behind this fantastic idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been at the heart of the progress that has already seen cancer survival in the UK double in the last 50 years, but we’re not stopping now. Incredible supporters like the EBU, SBU and all the bridge players taking part are helping us to go further and faster in the fight against the disease. By raising money for vital research, they’re bringing hope to people affected by cancer across the UK.”

The bridge festival was suggested by the EBU's vice-chair, Tony Russ who died of cancer in August.

The fundraising festival comprises various events, from bridge sessions to open days and taster sessions where players can enjoy the activities both in person and online.

The Festival is widely supported with some well-known identities and professional players putting their support behind the initiative. They include Andrew Robson OBE of the Andrew Robson Bridge Club in London (international award winning professional, writer and teacher), actor James Smith (Chair of London Metropolitan Bridge Association) and Charlie Bucknell (Coach of the under 21 England Bridge Squad).

Regular updates regarding the Festival will be included on the EBU website dedicated Festival page, and a social media campaign has been launched across META (Facebook), Instagram and X (formerly Twitter)Everyone joining in the festivities and the wider bridge community will be encouraged to get involved and donate to this worthy cause through the following dedicated Cancer Research UK Festival donation page which is live: