Milton Keynes brothers tackle dual marathon challenge to support hearing dog charity led by mum

Two brothers from Milton Keynes are gearing up to take on two marathons in two months this spring to raise vital funds for Bucks-based Hearing Dogs for Deaf People. They were inspired to support the charity’s life-changing work after their mum joined as its CEO in 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Griffin, 29, from Willen, and his brother Adam, 27, who lives in Wolverton, will begin their marathon journey in Rome on 16 March, running 26 miles through the historic streets of the Italian capital.

A month later, they will be pounding the streets alongside 50,000 other competitors at the London Marathon on 27 April, passing iconic landmarks including Tower Bridge and Big Ben, and finishing on the final stretch towards Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brothers’ love of running was cemented after they successfully completed the Milton Keynes Half Marathon and the Great North Run in 2024. This year they were determined to challenge themselves further, starting marathon training last December. They have since been running together four times a week in and around Milton Keynes.

Adam and Dan preparing for their marathon challenge.

Although expecting the challenge to be tough, they are undaunted by it. “We’ve set ourselves a target to conquer the Rome Marathon in under four hours”, explained Adam. “Rome is known for its cobbled streets and hills, so we’ve allowed ourselves a little longer for that one. Then we’re going ‘all-out’ for London with a target of under three and a half hours.”

Explaining why they chose to take part on behalf of the charity, Dan said: “Since our Mum joined Hearing Dogs, we’ve had the opportunity to see first-hand the profound difference the charity makes to deaf people’s lives by training dogs to alert them to life-saving and important sounds, like smoke alarms, that they wouldn’t otherwise hear.

“We have also been struck by the impact of the 24/7 companionship the dogs offer, which helps people to overcome the isolation that often comes with deafness. In addition, when they’re out and about, the dogs wear a burgundy ‘Hearing Dog’ jacket, which lets other people know their partner is deaf, and they are often more considerate as a result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan shared that what the brothers are most looking forward to about their marathon challenge is the opportunity to spend some time together and to raise money for a fantastic cause at the same time. “Adam and I absolutely love proper Italian pizza and Tiramisu, so we’ll be using this as a perfect opportunity to eat LOTS of it!”

Anyone who would like to support the brothers’ challenge can visit their fundraising page at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People: Griffin Brothers