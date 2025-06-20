Milton Keynes care home enjoys ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ with local community and Mayor
Highclere Care Home opened its doors to residents, colleagues, families, and members of the wider community for a joyful garden gathering in celebration of British summer traditions.
Care Home Open Week, a national initiative hosted by Championing Social Care, aims to foster stronger connections between care homes and their local communities. The week allows homes like Highclere to showcase their services, offer tours, and highlight the enriching activities available to residents. This year’s HC-One theme, ‘The Big Summer Weekender’, brought to life the nostalgic charm of British seaside holidays with vibrant decorations and themed festivities throughout the week.
On Wednesday 18th June 2025, Highclere Care Home enjoyed a particularly special day. Residents spent the sunny morning in the garden with refreshments, while being entertained by Tim, a beloved musician from a local orchestra, who played various instruments for residents, always a highlight of his visits.
In the afternoon, the home was honoured to receive a visit from the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor James Lancaster. The Mayor took time to engage with residents, tour the facilities, and appreciate the home’s warm, welcoming atmosphere. Residents John Hession and his daughter Margaret enjoyed a memorable moment posing for a photo with the Mayor, capturing the spirit of the day.
HC-One’s Highclere Care Home, a 39 bedded home offering residential, nursing and residential dementia care, features comfortable and well-maintained amenities such as a hair salon, hobby room, lounge, spacious ensuite and premier bedrooms, and landscaped gardens.
The home was decorated with colourful, summer-themed ornaments, echoing seaside holidays of the past and providing a cheerful setting for the celebrations. Visitors also had the opportunity to speak with care staff about careers in social care, community engagement initiatives, and volunteering opportunities within the home.
Gigi Jacob, HC-One’s Highclere Care Home Manager, said:
“It was a real pleasure to bring the community together at our home during Care Home Open Week. Our garden events, the live music, and the visit from the Mayor created such a buzz of happiness and connection. It was wonderful to showcase not only our beautiful facilities but also the compassionate care and sense of family we share at Highclere.”
Councillor James Lancaster, Mayor of Milton Keynes 2025/26, stated:
“I am thrilled to have attended on what was a heartwarming and inspiring visit for myself today. The residents were full of joy and enthusiasm sharing their experiences, stories, and fascinating lives that they have had across the UK, but what stuck out most, was their love and passion for Milton Keynes.
“I had an amazing time and thank you for having me as a guest to celebrate with the residents!”