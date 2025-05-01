Milton Keynes care home residents celebrate National Walking Month
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
National Walking Month is a great opportunity to enhance resident’s wellbeing further, providing an opportunity to socialise with each other, improve their mobility and fitness by taking part in gentle walking exercises.
Husband and wife resident couple, Brian Sadler, aged 86 and Patricia Sadler, aged 83, were especially enthusiastic about taking advantage of it being National Walking Month and welcoming the warmer spring weather.
Brian and Patricia accompanied by two carers from The Applewood Care Home enjoyed a beautiful stroll in Redhouse Park, chatting together while basking in the glorious sunshine and observing local wildlife.
Ana Cormos, HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home Manager, said: “It is lovely to see residents enjoying taking part in National Walking Month. Walking helps residents to maintain their health and independence as well as improve their mental wellbeing.
“Walking offers countless benefits, whether it’s simply to enjoy the fresh air, become healthier, more active, or enjoy a more fulfilling lifestyle.”