Milton Keynes care home residents enjoy fun-filled day at Thrift Farm

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 12:08 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 12:12 BST

Residents at HC-One’s Highclere Care Home in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, recently enjoyed a joyful day out in the countryside with a visit to the popular Thrift Farm.

Two much-loved residents, Valerie Rhodes and Doreen Landers, were treated to an unforgettable experience as they spent the day hand-feeding animals and soaking up the fresh air. The visit was filled with laughter and light-hearted moments, especially when some particularly friendly animals playfully nibbled at their hands – much to Valerie and Doreen’s amusement.

Adding to the fun, one mischievous goat took a liking to Doreen’s skirt, prompting peals of laughter from everyone nearby. The spirited atmosphere and unexpected antics made for a memorable and entertaining afternoon.

After their animal encounters, the group gathered on the green for a relaxing picnic, enjoying the sunshine and sharing stories over lunch. The outing brought smiles to everyone’s faces and was a shining example of Highclere’s commitment to enriching the lives of its residents through meaningful and enjoyable activities.

Residents Valerie Rhodes and Doreen Landers from HC-One’s Highclere Care Home at Thrift FarmResidents Valerie Rhodes and Doreen Landers from HC-One’s Highclere Care Home at Thrift Farm
Residents Valerie Rhodes and Doreen Landers from HC-One’s Highclere Care Home at Thrift Farm

Gigi Jacob, Home Manager at HC-One’s Highclere Care Home, said:

“It was wonderful to see Valerie and Doreen laughing and having such a good time. These kinds of days really lift spirits and create cherished memories. We remain dedicated to providing our residents with varied and engaging opportunities to connect with the wider community and enjoy life to the fullest.”

