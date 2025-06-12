Milton Keynes care home residents enjoy nostalgic day out at museum
Four residents – John Hession, Audrey, Anna Davis, and Jessie Feetenby – were treated to an immersive trip down memory lane, reminiscing about times gone by as they explored the different time periods represented in each display. The visit brought back many fond memories and sparked lively conversations.
Adding a special touch to the day, several residents were pleasantly surprised when their family members arrived at the museum to join them – a joyful reunion that made the outing even more memorable.
The group thoroughly enjoyed interacting with the museum guides, asking thoughtful questions and expressing their fascination with how life has changed over the years. The visit concluded in traditional fashion with a comforting cup of tea and coffee in the museum’s charming tearoom, shared by residents and their loved ones.
Gigi Jacob, Home Manager at HC-One’s Highclere Care Home said: "It was truly a wonderful day for our residents. Seeing their faces light up as they reconnected with the past – and their families – was priceless. These experiences help create lasting memories and strengthen the bond between residents, their families, and our care team.
“The trip to Milton Keynes Museum is just one of the many ways we help support residents in living fulfilling and enriched lives, celebrating the past while enjoying the present.”
