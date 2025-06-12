Milton Keynes care home residents enjoy nostalgic day out at museum

Residents from HC-One’s Highclere Care Home in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, recently enjoyed a heartwarming day out at Milton Keynes Museum, where they took a step back in time and explored the rich history showcased through the museum’s engaging exhibits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four residents – John Hession, Audrey, Anna Davis, and Jessie Feetenby – were treated to an immersive trip down memory lane, reminiscing about times gone by as they explored the different time periods represented in each display. The visit brought back many fond memories and sparked lively conversations.

Adding a special touch to the day, several residents were pleasantly surprised when their family members arrived at the museum to join them – a joyful reunion that made the outing even more memorable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group thoroughly enjoyed interacting with the museum guides, asking thoughtful questions and expressing their fascination with how life has changed over the years. The visit concluded in traditional fashion with a comforting cup of tea and coffee in the museum’s charming tearoom, shared by residents and their loved ones.

HC-One’s Highclere Care Home resident Anna Davis and her daughter at Milton Keynes Museum

Gigi Jacob, Home Manager at HC-One’s Highclere Care Home said: "It was truly a wonderful day for our residents. Seeing their faces light up as they reconnected with the past – and their families – was priceless. These experiences help create lasting memories and strengthen the bond between residents, their families, and our care team.

“The trip to Milton Keynes Museum is just one of the many ways we help support residents in living fulfilling and enriched lives, celebrating the past while enjoying the present.”

To learn more about HC-One’s Highclere Care Home or to find a care home near you, please visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.