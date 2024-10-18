Milton Keynes CEO Sleepout: Full-time workers ‘sleeping rough’, reveals charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Full-time workers are sleeping rough in Milton Keynes, with the cost-of-living crisis fuelling a major surge in demand for homeless services across the city.

Local charities say they have noticed a significant surge recently in people turning to them in “desperation” for basics like food and clean clothing.

The heartbreaking revelations come ahead of one of the biggest annual fundraisers in the area. The Milton Keynes CEO Sleepout, on November 14 is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds to help local homelessness organisations.

One local charity supported by the event said it had noticed a recent increase in people finding themselves homeless for the first time.

CEO Sleepout's Bianca Robinson has urged business leaders to sign up for the sleepout

“Last winter was extreme, as our welfare team saw an average of two newly homeless people every day we were open,” said Ria House, from UnityMK.

“This summer we’ve noticed more people struggling for basics like food, showers and clean clothes than in previous summers.

“We have also had a number of guests visit us who are employed full-time, but through unplanned events in their lives, have found themselves sleeping rough or living in their car.

“It’s so frightening to think that without a support network of friends and family behind you, just a simple thing like your landlord wanting their property back and you not being able to afford to move due to property prices increasing could mean that you lose everything.”

In light of that, CEO Sleepout is aiming not only to raise money to help the city’s most vulnerable through the winter but to also cast a light on the problems leaving many families ‘on the brink’.

Since launching just over a decade ago, the charity has raised more than £4.5m nationally to support in excess of 200 good causes.

This year, it launched a campaign called ‘Nobody’s Safe’, highlighting the plight that many people in traditionally secure jobs – such as NHS staff and teachers – have found themselves in due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“The heartbreaking reality is that, sadly, the situation in Milton Keynes is far from unique,” said CEO Sleepout’s Bianca Robinson.

“Rising rents and interest rates have made life unaffordable for too many people. We have nurses, teachers and firefighters using foodbanks to feed their families, which is an utter disgrace.

“Sadly, the homelessness problem is only getting worse, and that’s why our sleepout this year is perhaps the most urgent yet.”

Typically aimed at business leaders, participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of £1,000 at the sleepout, which takes place at Milton Keynes College’s Bletchley Campus.

Milton Keynes College Group is hosting the CEO Sleepout for the second year in a row, with four staff members taking part to raise money for YMCA Milton Keynes.

Those participants include CEO and Group Principal Sally Alexander, who said the college group was “proud” to once again be hosting the event, adding: “The challenges of homelessness are affecting increasing numbers of people.

“Tackling this can seem like an impossible task, which is why the CEO Sleepout is such a fantastic event – it brings together people from across the Milton Keynes business community to raise money for important causes as well as to raise awareness and encourage action.”

“I would encourage anyone from the business community in Milton Keynes to sign up and join us in supporting these fantastic charities.”

Funds are distributed to causes linked to homelessness throughout the area, and Bianca added: “We are looking for as many people as possible to sign up for what will be a cold, but unforgettable evening that has the power to change lives for the better.”