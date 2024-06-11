Milton Keynes charity shortlisted for BBC Three Counties Radio award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MK Act is thrilled to announce its nomination for the BBC Three Counties Radio award in the Community category of the Morning Live Make a Difference Community Awards. This honour recognises individuals and groups who have significantly improved the lives of people in their communities.

Sue Burke, CEO at MK Act: “MK Act is proud to support the Milton Keynes community and is grateful for the opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our team. Recognition from awards like this one helps raise awareness and create more conversations about domestic abuse and how people can get support to live a life free from domestic abuse."

A second round of judging will review the final four nominees in each category. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on the 18th of September at Grove Theatre in Dunstable.

Sue Burke, CEO at MK Act: “As a shortlisted nominee, MK Act is guaranteed to receive a trophy, either as the winner or as highly commended. This acknowledgment highlights the significant impact of our efforts in supporting those affected by domestic abuse with the help of all the local services we work with in the Milton Keynes community, particularly the valuable support of Milton Keynes Council.”

The Make a Difference Award ceremonies will take place across England from September 2024. Follow the latest updates on the awards on social media using the hashtag #MakeaDifferenceAwards.