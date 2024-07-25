Milton Keynes charity World Vision campaigns against hunger with #emptyplates event in London

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hunger campaigners, activists and chefs around the world launched a new campaign on Thursday, 25 July to highlight the global food crisis.

The #emptyplates initiative is organised by Hungry for Action, a coalition of international and UK organisations including World Vision (based in Milton Keynes), and the coalition is calling on governments to action a global plan to tackle the deepening crisis.

It uses the idea of an empty plate to symbolise the reality for hundreds of millions of people who are going hungry in the world today. A global IPSOS study conducted across 16 countries around the world on behalf of World Vision last year found that more than one in five parents said their children had gone to bed hungry in the past month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events in London and Rio de Janeiro marked this launch, where food trucks took empty plates, inscribed with slogans about the food crisis, to prominent locations. Activists and members of the public could take photos with the plates and post on social media with the hashtag #emptyplates.

Empty plates from World Vision and Hungry for Action, symbolising global hunger.

The campaign is timed to coincide with the release, on 24 July, of the United Nations’ annual State of Food Insecurity and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report which shows global hunger has continued to increase due to conflict, climate change and economic pressures. This report revealed the shocking fact that three quarters of a billion people faced hunger in 2023, equivalent to one in 11 globally.

Also on 24 July, Brazil, as President of the G20 group of the world’s largest economies, announced a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. The Hungry for Action campaign is urging governments to support it as a positive step towards global collaboration.

“These empty plates represent the daily reality for hundreds of millions of people, from Gaza to Sudan, who are going hungry," the Hungry for Action campaign states. "We want to show the leaders of the world’s richest countries that people everywhere are outraged by hunger and malnutrition and want their governments to take urgent, coordinated action to stop it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad