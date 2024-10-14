Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

International children’s charity World Vision - based in Milton Keynes - was one of the charity partners for this past weekend’s Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) to celebrate the African diaspora as well as African fashion, design, and creativity.

Joining World Vision at AFWL this year was renowned musician DJ Cuppy as well as Saracens and England rugby player Maro Itoje. Both share a passion for Africa and its rich culture, and DJ Cuppy even played a set for attendees, featuring her signature afrobeats sound.

Maro Itoje is no stranger to the world of fashion either, having attended multiple fashion events and representing brands previously. Fola Komolafe MBE DL, World Vision UK Chief Executive, said: “This partnership represents a unique convergence of fashion and philanthropy, two powerful forces that together can drive positive change across the African continent. World Vision has a long and cherished history of working in partnership with communities across Africa, empowering children and families to overcome poverty and injustice. By joining forces with AFWL, we are not only supporting the vibrant and innovative designers who bring African fashion to the world stage but also shining a light on the critical issues facing the continent.” AFWL founder Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi said: “World Vision has a long history of taking action that transforms the world. Its focus is on helping the most vulnerable children in the most difficult places to overcome poverty and experience fullness of life. They have partnered with millions of children and families to find a way out of poverty and are often among the first to help whenever a crisis strikes. So we’re so excited about this collaboration.”

The Kensington Conference and Events Centre hosted the vibrant celebration of African culture and fashion, which is also the 14th installment of AFWL. Every year AFWL gathers creative talent from across the African diaspora, and this year featured diverse fashion showcases, with over 50 designers from across the continent, as well as a catwalk, a marketplace offering unique fashion pieces, a host of cultural performances, and insightful panel discussions. In honor of the International Year of Batik, AFWL 2024 also hosted a special Adire Batik Presentation and Exhibition, celebrating the traditional Yoruba textiles craft. AFWL also paid tribute to icons and legends from the industry, along with a demonstration of sustainable and ethical fashion practices in Africa.

World Vision UK's Saramine Mukute representing African fashion at AFWL 2024.

World Vision works on the continent in a number of ways, spanning across 27 countries. In each of these places, World Vision works alongside communities for the sustained wellbeing of children within families, especially the most vulnerable, by ensuring that children enjoy good health; are educated for life; and are cared for and protected.