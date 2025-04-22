Milton Keynes cheerleaders set to represent Team England at World Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eleven talented athletes from cheerleading gyms based in Milton Keynes are set to make their mark on the global stage next week as they represent Team England at the prestigious ICU World Cheerleading Championships in Florida.

The competition, taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex from April 23rd to 25th, will see over 70 nations compete in a celebration of athleticism, artistry, and teamwork. Among the thousands of competitors are a group of dedicated athletes from Milton Keynes, who have been selected to compete across four different divisions for Team England.

Miki Garratt, Director of Milton Keynes Cheerleading Academy, expressed her pride in the athletes' achievements. “I feel privileged to have supported and developed a lot of local talent. I’m hoping others will be inspired by their story to get into the sport of cheerleading. I really believe that cheerleading can be an option for anyone. It’s one of the most inclusive sports,” she said. One of the athletes Bella Kightley age 13 said she is most excited about “representing my country and being recognised as one of the the best athletes for my age”

The athletes representing Milton Keynes are:

Milton Keynes athletes after UK Showcase. Top row - Emma, Lenay, Bella, Stanley, Megan, Isla, Alicia and Kadi-mai. Bottom row - Eva-rose, Dani and Teagan.

Eva Rose Horn – Milton Keynes Cheerleading Academy (Adaptive Abilities Median)

Teagan Leach – Crush (Adaptive Abilities Median)

Dani Louise Olver – Milton Keynes Cheerleading Academy (Adaptive Abilities Advanced)

Bella Kightley – Milton Keynes Cheerleading Academy (Youth Coed Advanced)

Alicia Villamizer – Milton Keynes Cheerleading Academy (Youth Coed Advanced)

Isla Durrant – Milton Keynes Cheerleading Academy (Youth Coed Advanced)

Megan Chubb – Milton Keynes Cheerleading Academy (Youth Coed Advanced)

Stanley Cottom – Crush (Youth Coed Advanced)

Kadi-Mai Garratt – Milton Keynes Cheerleading Academy (Junior Coed Elite)

Lenay Hyde – Milton Keynes Cheerleading Academy (Junior Coed Elite)

Emma Bradstock – CD (Junior Coed Elite)

This international competition is not only a chance for the athletes to perform on a global platform but also an opportunity to showcase the growth and inclusivity of cheerleading in the UK.

Fans can watch the action live on the Olympic Channel, with the semi-finals scheduled on Wednesday, April 23rd. Key times to tune in include:

Adaptive Abilities Median – 15:28 GMT

– 15:28 GMT Adaptive Abilities Advanced – 16:22 GMT

– 16:22 GMT Junior Coed Elite – 20:48 GMT

– 20:48 GMT Youth Coed Advanced – 19:27 GMT

– 19:27 GMT Youth All Girl Advanced – 21:19 GMT

Youth coed Advanced at showcase

Follow the journey and cheer on your local athletes by visiting the official Olympic Channel event pageor live.cheerunion.org

If this story has inspired you or your child to try cheerleading, Milton Keynes Cheerleading Academy would love to hear from you. Whether you're a beginner or looking to join a competitive team, there's a place for everyone. Get in touch via 07707 950204 or email [email protected] to find out more.

Milton Keynes is on the map, and these young stars are ready to shine on the world stage.