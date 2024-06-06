Milton Keynes children given chance to join free computing workshops thanks to Jam Coding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jam Coding is thrilled to announce a new partnership aimed at extending their essential digital skills workshops to even more young people across the UK, as part of the company’s mission to address the digital divide.

The Digital Poverty Alliance has found that as many as one in five children are unable to get online, an inability that puts them at a significant disadvantage.

Roger Grogan, Managing Director at Jam Coding, stated, "The issue is that some young people have access to technology and extra tuition that their peers do not. This creates better digital opportunities for those individuals in terms of future prospects. This funding will allow schools, charities, and community groups to support underrepresented young people to be able to deliver workshops to these children for free."

For over 10 years, Jam Coding has been tackling this issue head-on, equipping children with the skills necessary for a digital future. A major initiative of the organisation is addressing the digital divide, where some young people have better access to extra tuition and resources than others.

This partnership underscores Jam Coding's commitment to bridging the digital skills gap and ensuring that all young people have equal opportunities to thrive in the digital age.

Katie-jo Gracie, who heads Jam Coding in Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire added, "We are incredibly grateful to the charities we have partnered with for their generous grants, which will allow us to empower the next generation of digital innovators in our community.

Digital literacy is not just a skill for the future; it's a necessity for the present. By providing free computing and coding workshops to underfunded and underrepresented children, we are levelling the playing field and ensuring that all young people have the opportunity to thrive in our increasingly digital world."

The grants are available in amounts up to £1200 and can be used to run a variety of digital projects for groups of 20 children over a specified time frame.