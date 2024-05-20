Milton Keynes Christian Church hosts Multi-Faith concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local faith musical groups came to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes for a musical union in front of the Mayor and Mayoress.

Nine different musical groups from Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths came together to perform in front of an audience of 250 people to watch and enjoy the musical collaboration on a warm and sunny afternoon.

Andy Gilbert’s, ‘The Grand Union’ 7 piece band and singers started the show to an enthusiastic reception followed by Group MASAL, a Turkish group, a famous Syrian singer refugee who came here in 2017, Bilal Alisal, Trubys Abrahamic Women’s Choir representing different faiths and a local choir from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints featuring young musicians Ezra and Daisy Bail.

This was a collaboration with InterfaithMK and local artists and was very well received and appreciated by an audience who gained understanding of the different cultures and faiths.

The Mayor and Mayoress with Church leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Other community leaders attended the event to support the cause of bringing different faiths together and increase tolerance and understanding.

The Church offered the venue without charge and increasingly opens its doors to community groups and local events including interfaith around the UK.

Area Church leader Robert Clayton stated: ‘The concert was a huge success with wonderful music and a very happy appreciative audience.