Milton Keynes Community Cardio-pulmonary Group receives The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

The volunteers of Milton Keynes Community Cardio-pulmonary Group, based in Whaddon Way, Bletchley, have been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024. This is the highest award a local group of volunteers can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Representatives of Milton Keynes Community Cardio-pulmonary Group will receive the award from Countess Howe, Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, in due course. In addition, two volunteers from Milton Keynes Community Cardio-pulmonary Group will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May and June 2025, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.

Tina Coles, Service Lead for MKCCG, said, “As you can imagine, we are all very excited and proud that our volunteers have received this award. Our volunteers make MKCCG extra special. Having our volunteers means we are able to offer the fantastic service we have today. Our volunteers are passionate, devoted and reliable and each and every one of them truly deserves this prestigious award.”

Milton Keynes Community Cardio-pulmonary Group (MKCCG) is one of 281 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. Their work, along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

Background:

MKCCG is a local charity group established in Milton Keynes in 1989. They offer a safe environment for people with cardiac and/or respiratory conditions to exercise, overseen by qualified British Association for Cardiovascular Prevention and Rehabilitation (BACPR) teachers.

MKCCG runs 10 exercise sessions a week. Each member attends an exercise session each week that is appropriate to their needs and where the exercise programme relates directly to their condition and level of fitness. It also provides an opportunity to socialise with people who have had similar problems.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty The late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and, was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King. 2024 marks the second year of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Recipients of the award are announced annually on 14th November, The King’s Birthday. Award winners this year are wonderfully diverse and include volunteer groups from across the UK, such as a mental health and wellbeing support network for veterans and their families in Yorkshire; a group preserving a historic 12th century castle in south Wales; volunteers providing English lessons for refugees in Stirling and an organisation providing a opportunities to engage in the arts for people with learning disabilities in County Fermanagh.