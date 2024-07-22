Milton Keynes community foundation launches homeless support fund with MyMiltonKeynes
The MyMiltonKeynes Homeless Support Fund is dedicated to supporting projects that address the needs of homeless individuals, with a particular focus on those based in the city centre. The fund will support a wide range of initiatives, including access to housing, education programs, skills development, addiction rehabilitation, and other efforts to promote independent, sustainable living.
Jake Geelan, Philanthropy Manager at MK Community Foundation said, “We are incredibly grateful to MyMiltonKeynes for their significant and generous support. The Homeless Support Fund will provide grant funding to charities and groups supporting homeless individuals in the city for many years to come. We are so pleased to be working in partnership with MyMiltonKeynes on this initiative.”
In addition to their fund, MyMiltonKeynes will be implementing ‘tap to donate points’ throughout the city. The contributions from these points will be directed to MK Community Foundation, supporting the overall Homeless Support Fund. Tap to donate points can be found at Milton Keynes Central Station, Centre:MK, Xscape and many other places across Milton Keynes. This initiative allows the community to engage directly and support these essential programs.
Charlotte Pearson, Marketing Director at MyMiltonKeynes said, “We are incredibly proud to partner with MK Community Foundation on the Homeless Support Fund. This partnership aims to provide not only immediate relief but also sustainable, but crucial long-term support through housing, education, and skills development initiatives. By implementing 'tap to donate points' throughout Milton Keynes City Centre, we are making it easier for the community to get involved and support these critical efforts. Together, we can create a brighter future for those in need.”
Community groups and charities based in Milton Keynes, working on projects to combat homelessness, may be eligible for a grant to support their efforts. To learn more and apply, please contact the MK Community Foundation team at [email protected].
If you’d like to learn more about how your business can make the most of its charitable giving in Milton Keynes, and make a real difference to local lives, please get in touch with the MK Community Foundation team at [email protected].
