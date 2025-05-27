Milton Keynes community unites for George Floyd’s 5th anniversary commemoration at the MK Rose

Mayor of Milton Keynes speaking

The Milton Keynes community gathered at the Black Lives Matter pillar at the MK Rose in Campbell Park to commemorate the 5th anniversary of George Floyd’s tragic death and to reaffirm a shared commitment to equality, justice, and unity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Cllr Nana Ofori-Atta Oguntola and Linked Events Ltd (@linkedevents300), the event drew residents, leaders, and advocates from across the city to honour George Floyd, whose murder by white police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, USA on 25 May 2020 sparked a global outcry against racial injustice and systemic inequality. Chauvin was later convicted of murder and sentenced to over 22 years in prison.

The event opened with a poignant minute of silence to honour George Floyd’s memory, followed by powerful statements from:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr James Lancaster , Mayor of Milton Keynes

, Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr Mike Kasibo , Chairman of the African Caribbean Arts & Heritage Alliance, and a poem by his son, Zion Kasibo

, Chairman of the African Caribbean Arts & Heritage Alliance, and a poem by his son, John Moffoot , Deputy Chairman of the MK Rose

, Deputy Chairman of the MK Rose Cllr Waqas Ahmad , Chairman of the Council of Faiths

, Chairman of the Council of Faiths Superintendent Emma Baillie , Commander, Thames Valley Police, Milton Keynes

, Commander, Thames Valley Police, Milton Keynes Lisa Lovell , Chair of the Stop & Search Scrutiny Panel at Thames Valley Police

, Chair of the Stop & Search Scrutiny Panel at Thames Valley Police Cllr Victoria Bamisele, Milton Keynes City Council

Guests at event

The commemoration was enriched by a heartfelt poem performed by Zion Kasibo and a live saxophone performance by the talented Gideon, uplifting guests and creating a spirit of reflection and solidarity. Attendees were then treated to delicious African savoury snacks, courtesy of Lorette Ofoma of Asa Foods.

The George Floyd pillar at the MK Rose bears the inscription:

“No person should put their knee, chain or noose on another’s neck because of their colour.”

Installed in 2013 as part of the MK Rose’s open-air public artwork, the monument features granite pillars commemorating significant events and milestones—including one dedicated to George Floyd’s memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests at event

In her closing remarks, Cllr Nana Ofori-Atta Oguntola expressed heartfelt gratitude to sponsors and supporters who made the event possible, including ex-Mayor Cllr Marie Bradburn, and councillors Jane Carr, Kerrie Bradburn, Sam Crooks, Peter Canon, Moriah Priestly, Waqas Ahmad, Jenni Ferrans, Tony Oyakhire, Ulroy Clarke, Victoria Bamisele and Selena Raja.

This commemoration served as a powerful reminder of the importance of sustained action against racial injustice and the ongoing work to build a city and world where no one is left behind.

Hashtags for Sharing:

#WeWillNotForget #NotOnOurWatch #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #MiltonKeynes #Diversity #LoveMK #5thAnniversaryGeorgeFloyd #MiltonKeynesEvents