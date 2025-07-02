Milton Keynes councillor speaks at International Civil Service conference in Abuja, Nigeria

Cllr Nana Ofori-Atta Oguntola, Liberal Democrat councillor and prominent community leader from Milton Keynes City Council, was among the distinguished speakers at the maiden edition of the International Civil Service Conference, held at Eagle Square Arena, Abuja, as part of Nigeria’s Annual Civil Service Week celebrations.

The invitation to speak was extended by founder of PROOF Accelerator, Milton Keynes, Mrs Thelma Ekiyor-Solanke and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of Nigeria.

The landmark two-day event, themed “Rejuvenate, Innovate & Accelerate!”, was hosted by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in collaboration with the Global Government Forum UK, and officially opened by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

With over 100 organisations exhibiting, and participants drawn from across Africa and around the world—including heads of civil services, senior public officials, and private sector leaders—the conference served as a high-level platform for knowledge sharing and global policy dialogue.

Panel discussion

Cllr Oguntola spoke as a panellist in the session titled: “Leveraging Philanthropic Partnerships for Civil Service Effectiveness.” Drawing from her dual role as an elected councillor and grassroots organiser in Milton Keynes, she shared how the synergy between civic leadership and community engagement can transform service delivery and citizen empowerment.

“As a local councillor and community leader, I view philanthropy not only as an act of generosity but as a powerful tool for social development when integrated into public policy,” she said.

She applauded Milton Keynes City Council for its open and enabling environment that welcomes philanthropic contributions to civic life.

“Milton Keynes is a city that does not just allow space for giving—it structures its governance in a way that encourages it. This culture of openness and facilitation is something worth replicating globally,” she noted.

In her remarks, Cllr Oguntola also underscored the importance of inclusive access to digital tools, specifically Artificial Intelligence, as a driver for future-ready public services. She highlighted the opportunity for philanthropic organisations to support AI literacy, infrastructure, and access in Nigeria, enabling communities to harness the benefits of technology.

“Access to AI tools should not be a privilege for a few but a resource made available to all,” she said. “Strategic philanthropic partnerships can play a crucial role in bridging that gap—particularly in developing nations.”

Nana’s panel was hosted by Thelma Ekiyor-Solanke. The other speakers on the panel were Pearl Uzokwe, International Development and Global Philanthropy expert and Director of Africa Forward overseeing 38 African countries and Dr Sindy Zemura, Time 100 Speaker and International Development Executive and Consultant.

The conference included keynote speeches, strategic roundtable sessions, and a high-level networking reception for speakers and delegates, hosted by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation