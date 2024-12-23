Milton Keynes couple share excitement at first Christmas as foster parents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young Milton Keynes couple are celebrating their first Christmas as foster parents, with the sibling pair they've been fostering with local agency FCA Thames Valley since August.

Tiffany, 28, and her partner Martin, 30, are ‘big Christmas people’ and can’t wait to share their Christmas with the children and their extended family.

Tiffany, who has been preparing for the festive season since October, said: “Before coming into care, our foster children didn’t really celebrate Christmas. It was just another day for them. I want to open their eyes to the whole Christmas experience and help them enjoy the build-up because it's not just one day.

“They have advent calendars, and we’ve already been to two Christmas markets. We’re also going to two pantos, and the elf has obviously made an appearance. I think it still might be a bit of a tough day for them, but I think they're still looking forward to it.”

Foster mum Tiffany has been getting ready for Christmas since October

Christmas can be difficult for children in care, but Tiffany has made plans to ensure her foster children feel comfortable, she said: “We’re going to reserve a room in the house where they can take themselves if they need some quiet time and put together a little emergency pack with headphones, a colouring book and some fidget toys in case things get too much for them.”

Tiffany emphasised the importance of communication and ensuring foster children know what to expect during celebrations, she said: “Communication is massive. It’s about working out what kind of communication works for them because they can all be very different.

“I know they like knowing what to expect, so we calmly sat down together and wrote a list about what will be happening over Christmas. I have been checking in with them every week to make sure they’re still okay with the plans because they might change their mind, and I told them it’s okay if they do.”

The couple have no children of their own but feel they have taken well to fostering and life as a family, Tiffany said: “We’ve been so well matched with the girls it’s like they’ve always been here, even though they only arrived in the summer they have settled in so well and they will be with us on a long-term basis.

Foster parents Tiffany and Mark are excited to be celebrating their first Christmas with their foster daughters

“It’s the little things like singing and dancing in the kitchen while doing the washing up. Martin and I have always done that and now the girls just join in. It goes to show you don’t need biological children to have that lovely family feel.”

Tiffany shared some advice to people in the same position, she said: "Just fill in an enquiry form on the agency's website and ask for more information. That's how we started, and it's the best decision we've ever made.”

According to government figures, there are 354 children in care in Milton Keynes and thousands more across the Thames Valley area, and this number is predicted to rise during the festive period.

More foster parents are urgently needed, for more information on fostering with FCA Thames Valley visit the website or call 0800 023 4561.