Milton Keynes crowned one of the best spots in the UK for a drink in a beer garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a heatwave on the horizon, Brits are advised to head to Milton Keynes where there is a higher chance of sun and plenty of beer gardens to pick from.

With a heatwave said to be on the way, pubs across the UK with outdoor areas are set to become very popular in the next few weeks.

Google searches for info on local beer gardens have already skyrocketed by 674% in the past three months, as anticipation builds for warmer weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s particularly good news for the people of Milton Keynes, as a new study from the team at Electric Radiators Direct has named it one of the best places in the country to enjoy a refreshing cold drink in the sun.

Cold beer in the sun

They looked at the number of outdoor pubs and bars each major UK city boasts, and also considered general temperatures, sunshine hours and rainfall levels.

Milton Keynes took fourth place in the top ten table with an impressive 62 beer garden options to pick from for some outdoor boozing.

It also offers more than 600 hours of sunshine (on average) in the summer months, and is one of the warmest regions on average in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One bonus for Milton Keynes is the average pint cost £4.5, less than the UK average which is £4.71.

The study crowned the seaside city of Brighton as the overall UK’s beer garden capital, with a whopping 99 beer gardens on offer.

The same study conducted in 2022, revealed Norwich as the beer garden capital of the country. However, this year the city fell of the top 10 list!

Oxford took the second spot in the table.

Not only does Oxford offer plenty of options for a pint, but it also have an average of 633 hours of summer sunshine, making it perfect for sun seekers.

Beer Garden Capitals – Top 10 (score given out of 67)

1. Brighton - 62

2. Oxford - 60

3. Southampton - 57

4. Milton Keynes - 53

5. Peterborough - 52

6. Bristol - 48

7. York - 45

8. Plymouth - 44

9. Bradford - 43

10. Manchester – 42

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking to enjoy a crisp beer garden drink this summer, Belfast is apparently the place to avoid though.

Getting only 7 points out of 67, the Northern Irish capital has fewer than beer gardens (according to Google), the least amount of sunshine hours, and the most rainfall.

Not far behind are the Scottish cities of Glasgow and Aberdeen, with low scores of only 13 and 15 out of 67 respectively. Again, a lack of sun and high chance of rain contributed to the low scores.

Patio heater expert, Stephen Hankinson from Electric Radiators Direct said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we are set to see some good weather hit the country in the next month, this research shows the best spots across the country to find a beer garden when the sun does come out.

Hopefully, friends and family can enjoy the warmer days, whilst watching England have a successful Euros tournament.

Of course, British weather can sometimes be unpredictable, and evenings can get chilly even on a sunny day, which is why patio heaters can be a great added value to a beer garden that many customers will be looking for."