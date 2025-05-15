Milton Keynes Cubs Swap Screens for Stone Tools at Prehistoric Scout Camp

More than 215 Cub Scouts from across Milton Keynes swapped screens for stone tools last weekend as they stepped back in time for a “Meet the Flintstones” prehistoric-themed camp, packed with Flintstones-inspired fun.

The district-wide event brought together young people aged 8 to 10 for a weekend of outdoor adventure, creativity, and teamwork. Activities included archery, tomahawk throwing, fire-lighting, a prehistoric scavenger hunt, mini trebuchet building, and even a purpose-built caving experience. Cubs even got to meet Fred Flintstone, Betty Rubble, and their pet dinosaur, Freddie!

Campers got hands-on with history through interactive archaeology sessions provided by visitors from the Bradwell Abbey Discovery Centre. They learnt how to light fires safely, played games, sang songs around a roaring campfire, and danced the night away at a dinosaur-sized disco.

The weekend was supported by an incredible team of Explorer Scouts (aged 14 to 18), who put their young leader training into action, and adult volunteers, who took on everything from running activities and preparing meals to car parking and first aid.

Not just rocks and bones — these Cubs are digging into the past with a real-life archaeologist!

Generous support also came from local businesses, including The Online Greengrocer, Lantmännen Unibake Milton Keynes, Morrisons, and Crown Travel Minibuses.

Claire Harris, Event Lead for the camp, said: “It was fantastic to see so many Cubs from across Milton Keynes come together and enjoy the prehistoric-themed activities. The energy and enthusiasm from the young people and volunteers made the event truly memorable.”

Jason Raggett, District Lead Volunteer for Milton Keynes Scouts, who supported the event all weekend, added: “This camp really captured the magic of Scouting. Seeing hundreds of Cubs laughing, learning, and trying new things — all made possible by Claire and an incredible volunteer team — was something truly special.”

Want to join the adventure? Whether you’re a young person or an adult looking to volunteer, visit www.mkscouts.org to find out more about Scouting in Milton Keynes.