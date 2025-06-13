Milton Keynes drug dealer jailed after being found with cannabis with street value of £18,140

A man found with large amounts of cannabis and £4,600 cash has been jailed for supplying drugs in Milton Keynes.

Across two investigations, a total of 3.5kg of cannabis was seized with a street value of £18,140.

Karol Wieczorkowski, aged 19, of Bells Meadow, Willen Park, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a controlled drug of class B with intent to supply, at a hearing at Amersham Crown Court on May 1.

He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment at the same court on Wednesday and a further three months in prison to run consecutively for breaching a previous suspended sentence. (11/6)

On October 18, 2024, the Milton Keynes Proactive Team attended Wieczorkowski’s home as he was wanted on warrant.

On arrival, officers found large amounts of cannabis on a table in the lounge, and he was arrested.

During a search police located a large quantity of cash, scales with cannabis residue on it, empty deal bags and mobile phones.

Then on March 11 this year, officers again attended Wieczorkowski’ s address to execute a drugs warrant.

As officers opened the front door, they chased Wieczorkowski through the property into the rear garden.

Wieczorkowski was quickly detained and arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

A large vacuum bag was located during a search, which contained cannabis, along with a small grip seal bag, which also contained the drug.

In the kitchen, a bag containing a large number of empty grip seal bags were found, along with two bundles of cash in an upstairs bedroom.

During the investigation, more than £4,600 in cash was also seized.

This cash was ordered to be donated to a local charity by the judge.

In addition to a two and a half year prison sentence, Wieczorkowski was also ordered to forfeit mobile phones, drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

Investigating officer PC Cameron Sharpe of the Milton Keynes Proactive Team said: “Wieczorkowski had a substantial amount of class B drugs and cash in his possession.

“This amount of cash and drugs located show that Wieczorkowski was a significant player in the supply of class B drugs.

“We have successfully removed this from the supply chain in Milton Keynes.

“Thames Valley Police will do everything possible to disrupt drug supply and seek to bring those to justice who seek to deal drugs in our communities.

“The public can play a vital role in helping us tackle drug supply.

“If you have any information that may help, you can report this in confidence via 101 or by making a report online via our website.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”