Milton Keynes encouraged to keep connected with a cuppa and end isolation for cancer patients

Charity fundraising event aims to get more letters sent to the Milton Keynes Hospital

From Me to You, the charity that encourages individuals to write to patients undergoing cancer treatment, has launched its latest campaign to get people together over a cuppa to help ease the isolation that cancer can bring. From Me to Brew gives individuals the chance to host events where people can gather, drink tea, eat cake and raise money to get more letters sent to Milton Keynes Hospital and other sites in the area.

From Me to You inspires people to put pen to paper and promotes the power of letters in creating connections and bringing comfort to friends, family or even complete strangers who are going through cancer. The Milton Keynes Hospital is signed up to receive letters for its patients, and this latest campaign aims to raise funds for the charity to send even more to help ease the loneliness so often felt.

“We’re very excited by our latest campaign as it is such an enjoyable way to get people together and ensure that no one has to face cancer alone,” comments Alison Hitchcock, Co-Founder of From Me to You. “Whether people would like to host their From Me to Brew gatherings at home, take over the staff room at work or have a stall outside a local school, every single event will make a huge difference to our work and allow us to get more letters to more people.

Charity founder Alison Hitchcock hosts a From me to Brew event

“Every year we send over 10,000 letters to cancer patients – helping to ease the loneliness and isolation they can experience during treatment and recovery. To some, our letters bring a welcomed distraction from cancer. To others they are a lifeline! From Me to Brew is another way to help keep people with cancer connected, one cuppa, cake or biscuit at a time.”

Anyone looking to host their own From Me to Brew event can request their free fundraising pack which includes a handy checklist, promotional poster, cake toppers, name tags and a recipe for some Raspberry Pastry Envelopes. Every organiser who raises over £200 from their From Me to Brew event will also be entered into a prize draw to win a beautiful writing set from The Wildflower Illustrations Company.