Milton Keynes Explorer Scouts paddle and trek their way to international adventure

Seventy Explorer Scouts aged 14 to 24 from Milton Keynes gathered on 22 June for an action-packed day preparing for their epic international adventure to the Netherlands in August 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young people spent the day paddle boarding at Willen Lake, navigating their way around local trails through an exciting orienteering challenge, and overcoming tricky construction routes on a hike from Willen Lake to Newport Pagnell, finishing with a family barbecue.

The paddle boarding session at Willen Lake was a highlight of the day, with laughter echoing across the water. Participants might have spent as much time splashing in the lake as they did upright on their boards. The instructors led them through a mix of essential skills and entertaining games—like balancing ball challenges and relay races that left everyone soaked and smiling. It was the perfect mix of learning and letting loose, and it helped break the ice between patrol members who were meeting properly for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Gibson, Lead Volunteer for 14-24 year olds in Milton Keynes, said: “It’s fantastic to see all the Explorer Scouts, Young Leaders and Scout Network come together ahead of next year’s camp. They’re from all over MK and are in different units, but already it feels like they’ve known each other for years. The paddle boarding was great fun and got everyone quickly up on their feet—though falling in might have been the most fun of all!”

Time to refuel! After a day of paddle boarding, hiking and orienteering, Milton Keynes Scouts take a well-earned breather at Willen Lake during their Netherlands 2026 prep day.

Explorer Scouts also had the chance to name their patrol groups, showcasing creativity and humour, with choices like ‘Stroopwaffle Squadron’, ‘Amster-damn We Look Good’, ‘Creaky Canals’, ‘Wonky Windmills’, and ‘The Flat Earth Society’—a playful nod to the famously flat Dutch landscape.

Lucas, one of the participants, said: “I am very excited to experience my first international camp during the Netherlands 2026 trip. I am looking forward to stand up paddle boarding after having a taste of this at the Netherlands training day. This is looking to be an amazing trip filled with adventures of a lifetime and learning about local cultures.”

The Netherlands trip in 2026 promises exciting adventures including city explorations in Amsterdam, paddle boarding in The Hague, theme park thrills at Efteling, and adrenaline-pumping experiences like ‘Over The Edge’—Europe’s highest swing at the A’dam Lookout that has participants dangling 100m over Amsterdam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam, another Explorer Scout, shared: “I’m thoroughly excited to be a part of the Netherlands26 trip! I can’t wait to immerse myself in the Amsterdam Monopoly Run, dive into the deep history of multiple Dutch cities and indulge in the new culture. This is going to be an incredible event that I’m ready to create some amazing memories with my friends!”

Paddle power in progress! Young people from Milton Keynes Scouts test their balance and teamwork on Willen Lake during their Netherlands 2026 prep day.

Eliott added: “Scouting has always been a massive part of my life and getting to experience an international camp with my friends and leaders for the first time will be really fun! I’m very much looking forward to exploring The Netherlands and taking part in various activities alongside my fellow Explorers.”

Fundraising efforts were also discussed, aiming to ensure that all young people have the opportunity to join, regardless of financial background. Volunteers played a key role in organising the BBQ fundraiser, helping to bring down the costs.

Mike Gibson added: “Being outdoors and experiencing real adventures isn’t just something for occasional school trips—it’s what Scouts do every week. We’re proud to offer these incredible opportunities to young people all over Milton Keynes.”

To join the adventure as a young person or adult volunteer, head to mkscouts.org