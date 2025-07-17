Milton Keynes faces rising mental health needs — here’s why that matters for our community

Mental health struggles are on the rise

In 2022–23, an estimated 30,507 adults in the Milton Keynes area were registered with depression by their GP — an astonishing 11% of the adult population, and the highest number since records began in 2012¹. Over the same period, official figures show 25,200 adults were recorded with anxiety or depression, marking an increase of 33% since 2018–19².

Locally, it’s thought that around 26,000 people are living with a mental health condition, and 11,000 are managing more than one³. Meanwhile, self-harm admissions stood at 116.9 per 100,000 people in 2021 — a slightly improved number from earlier years, but still a serious indicator of distress in the community⁴.

These numbers matter — not just as statistics, but because they reflect the reality of life for many in Milton Keynes today. Whether it’s work stress, financial worries, relationship issues, or the long tail of the pandemic, more people are reaching a point where they need support.

This has a ripple effect throughout the city. Businesses are navigating rising staff absences and burnout. Volunteers in charities and grassroots groups are feeling stretched and unsupported. And in schools, young people are still recovering: one local study found that 58% of students rated their mental health as poor on returning to school in 2020, with 69% still feeling the same weeks later⁵.

If we want to keep Milton Keynes thriving — with healthy workplaces, resilient community groups, and strong neighbourhoods — then mental health must be part of the conversation. Support needs to be early, accessible, and normalised. People need safe spaces to talk, time to make sense of what they’re experiencing, and compassionate professional support that helps prevent things from escalating.

Reaching out to a trained professional — like a GP or counsellor — can be a proactive first step. It allows you to take your mental health seriously, explore what’s going on beneath the surface, and start finding a way forward.

Carly Weston Counselling (based in Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes)

Carly Weston Counselling offers counselling for adults and young people aged 16 and up. Sessions are client-led and confidential, with a focus on helping you explore your experiences, understand yourself more fully, and map out what you want from your future.

Whether you’re navigating anxiety, low mood, self-esteem issues or feeling stuck in life, counselling can offer a safe and steady space to begin. Get in touch to discuss how we can work together.

Location: Stony Stratford

Clients: Individuals aged 16+

Delivery: Face‑to‑face, video, phone or email counselling