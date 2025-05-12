Milton Keynes firefighter gains an honorary degree from The Open University

Firefighter Ross Hockham has been awarded an Honorary Degree by The Open University because of his infectious passion for the solar system that has spawned a thriving education and outreach programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The OU, based in Milton Keynes where Ross lives, is internationally renowned for its groundbreaking space-science research and has a team of astronomers and planetary scientists central to this.

So, it was a fitting tribute that self-taught astronomer Ross was chosen by the UK's largest university to benefit from being awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of the University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I am truly humbled by being put forward for and going to receive this amazing award, it shows that if you follow your passion, things you never dreamt of can come true."

Ross Hockham with his wife Frankie who was instrumental in igniting his passion for the solar system

It was Ross's wife, Frankie, who helped him find his own passion for the cosmos when she bought him a small table-top telescope ten years ago.

"I saw Jupiter and its four main moons through it in my garden and was hooked, I just wanted to share it with others," he said.

And that's what he has done, which led him to share his discoveries with local schools and community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The founding of UK Astronomy followed as a way to share his passion even wider by encouraging people across the country to look up and discover the universe from their back gardens.

UK Astronomy is now a charity committed to "educate, inspire and excite others by sharing our knowledge and passion for space".

He says while he has no formal qualifications in planetary science, he attended some free OU courses "and visited some of their great public evening talks that they hold every year".

He said: "It helped me understand more about the cool things I was seeing in our sky and pushed me to learn more."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Over the years, I learnt that it's not about how much you know it's about the passion of sharing what you have learnt with others, helping them to have fun, inspire them to look up, ask questions and impart that bit of knowledge that you have learnt yourself."

Now the charity has a mobile planetarium and observatory and provides guides on everything from buying a telescope to photographing shooting stars – as well as understanding and interpreting the night sky.

Its online audience has grown to 25,000 and its members work alongside some expert volunteers committed to supporting and encouraging one another in their shared interest.

All this Ross manages in his spare time, when he's off duty from serving as a firefighter in the London Fire Brigade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also runs a regular astro-photography competition and develops educational resources as well as offering a packed schedule of stargazing opportunities.

And he has mentored disadvantaged children in local schools in Milton Keynes. As a result of his efforts, Ross has received a Points of Light Award from the Prime Minister and been awarded a British Citizens Awards.

Additionally, he was named a Coronation Champion in awards presented to exceptional volunteers during the 2023 celebrations. Visit ukastronomy.org for more information.

As part of his ongoing work in the community, Ross will be hosting a special stargazing event with Camphill MK, featuring two talks designed for families and beginners.

To book Visit https://camphillmk.co.uk/uk-astronomy-evening/