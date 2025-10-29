Milton Keynes has a big heart

Milton Keynes Charity Camphill MK was left distraught earlier this month after their accessible minibus was stolen from their site in Willen Park.

The minibus provided safe, supported transport for individuals who couldn't access public transport or needed extra support to reach their medical appointments and therapeutic activities.

The local charity supports adults with learning disabilities and autism through housing and creative and horticultural workshops. Residents who benefit from the work of Camphill MK told us how they felt upset and taken advantage of when thieves accessed their site, drilled the lock on the minibus, drove just one mile away, before removing the engine and other parts and setting the minibus on fire.

The charity shared this story on social media, galvanising support from many people in Milton Keynes, local businesses, and individuals living across the country.

Camphill MK Residents Create a Heart of Gratitude

Camphill MK's insurers agreed to pay out on the policy but offered significantly less than a replacement vehicle would cost, leaving the charity financially vulnerable.

Camphill's CEO Tim Davies said: "One of the first phone calls we had about our minibus was with fellow local charity Willen Hospice. They offered to loan us an accessible minibus so that our residents could still get around. It is amazing how other charities would be so generous."

The charity was looking to replace the stolen minibus with a second-hand accessible minibus and found that costs had risen considerably since its original purchase in 2020. Other costs include vehicle branding, upgrades such as a wheelchair lift to meet specific access requirements, and security upgrades to the car park.

Camphill MK felt costs were spiralling, while the charity was taking on an ambitious programme to raise funds to build new accessible housing for some of the most vulnerable people of our city.

But all hasn't stayed glum for the charity. Alongside hundreds of local people, several businesses offered financial support. Town planning and masterplanning consultancy David Lock Associates, shopping destination thecentre:mk, and music giant Jim Marshall's charitable trust all came forward with gifts for the charity, helping address this financial burden.

Alexandra Perry from David Lock Associates told us: “'When we heard what had happened, we wanted to do something to help take the burden of raising the full replacement amount away from the Camphill team, and get them back on the road as soon as possible. They do such valuable work in Milton Keynes and we hope this helps them continue that work without too much interruption.”

Camphill's Head of Development, Lucy Davies, was overwhelmed by the support: "I knew our charity had a firm place in many hearts, but the love we had received through the donations and messages of support has been phenomenal.

"More than 200 members of the public supported us through our JustGiving page, and everyone here at Camphill MK is warmed by this support and the knowledge that we will be able to ensure we have a replacement vehicle sooner rather than later."