Milton Keynes health club partners with HealthHero to offer healthcare service

The Bannatyne Group is taking an exciting step forward in supporting its members’ health and wellbeing while helping to alleviate pressure on the NHS.

For less than ten pounds a month, Bannatyne members can access a range of healthcare services through HealthHero, Europe’s leading digital-first healthcare provider.

As more operators begin to offer health and wellbeing services within the membership, Bannatyne are the first to offer an all-encompassing solution on a nationwide scale.

The 2024 CQC State of Care Report highlights the growing strain on the NHS, with the number of people waiting more than two weeks for a GP appointment rising by 18%—from 4.2 million in February 2020 to 5 million in March 2024. HealthHero offers a timely solution, making quality healthcare more accessible while reducing the burden on overstretched services.

HealthHero serves 35 million people globally and delivered more than four million consultations last year. Through its platform, Bannatyne members can access a range of HealthHero’s healthcare services, including:

Remote GP Appointments: Video or phone consultations with experienced, practising doctors, available 8am–10pm, seven days a week.

Physiotherapy Assessments: 30-minute sessions addressing symptoms, potential causes, daily impact, and lifestyle changes. Includes education on managing health, personalised exercise plans and signposting to your own GP or emergency department if necessary.

Dietitian Support: Tailored advice on conditions such as PCOS, IBS, food intolerances, obesity, and mental health-related nutrition.

Mental Health Triage: Speak to qualified counsellors for mental health assessments and support.

Dependants are also covered for GP appointments, which offer convenient, often same-day appointments, alongside private referral letters, prescriptions, and fit notes where appropriate, provided by GMC-registered doctors with access to NHS summary care records, ensuring members receive more informed care.

Duncan Bannatyne, Chairman and Chief Executive of The Bannatyne Group, said: “This initiative underscores our commitment to supporting our members’ health and wellbeing while helping to ease the pressure on the NHS. HealthHero provides a simple, effective way for our members to access expert care quickly, enabling them to live healthier, happier lives.”

Sanjay Chada, Strategic Partnership Director at HealthHero, added: “The breadth of services on offer, coupled with the size of the Bannatyne estate, make this a ground-breaking partnership, which will have a significant effect on member health and wellness.

“By providing remote access to these healthcare services, and by extending the GP service to include family, we hope it will help give members peace of mind by getting them fast and convenient access to the care they need.”

By partnering with HealthHero, Bannatyne is setting a new benchmark in member care, providing fast and convenient access to healthcare professionals when they’re needed most. This service makes it easier for members to stay on top of their health while playing a part in relieving the national demand for medical appointments.