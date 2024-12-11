Milton Keynes hospice receives support from Bedfordshire business

A hospice in Milton Keynes has received a donation of £1,000 from an employer in Bedfordshire.

Willen Hospice provides compassionate, specialist palliative care for people facing life-limiting illnesses in Milton Keynes. The hospice also offers community-based support, counselling and bereavement services for the families of those in its care.

The £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes will go towards funding specialist care at the hospice to improve the quality of life of local patients.

Speaking on the donation, Nikki Poole, Community Fundraising & Events Manager from Willen Hospice, said: “We’re very grateful to receive this donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre team. Our work is funded largely by donations, so it’s gestures like this that ensure we can continue providing vital care to our patients and their families.”

Sandy Williamson, the Amazon employee who nominated the hospice for support, said: “Willen Hospice’s services have touched so many lives throughout Milton Keynes, and I hope this donation helps the team to continue their great care for people in the community neighbouring our fulfilment centre.”

Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, added: “As the leader of the team at Amazon in Milton Keynes, I’m pleased to continue building our relationship with the team at Willen Hospice, who we’ve supported for many years. It’s important to us that we look out for the community around us, and that includes boosting those who provide care and comfort to families going through difficult times. I hope our donation makes a difference to them and their patients.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.