Milton Keynes hosts powerful ‘March for Men’ to raise awareness of prostate cancer

Residents gathered for the first-ever March for Men Milton Keynes last weekend; a powerful community event aimed at raising awareness around prostate cancer and the importance of early testing.

The march, which began at the Old Bus Station opposite the Milton Keynes Central Train Station and concluded outside the Christ the Cornerstone Church, brought together survivors, campaigners, medical professionals, and families affected by the disease. Participants of all ages walked in unity, wearing branded T-shirts and holding memorabilia provided by Prostate Cancer UK, as a show of support for the cause.

During the event, a series of compelling and emotional testimonies were shared by:

Prostate cancer survivors

Family members of those impacted or lost to the disease

Medical experts and campaigners including founder of Prostate Cancer Salone, Tina Davies OBE OOR and Dr Cyprel Ijeh and Bunmi Ijeh from STEMAX Consult Ltd

Professor Rogers from the European Union Association of Eurlogy

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Paul Trendall, Cllr Tony Oyakhire, Professor Rogers from the European Union Association of Eurlogy

Deputy Mayor Cllr Paul Trendall, who offered words of encouragement and praised the organisers for their commitment to men’s health. He officially launched the event with a moving balloon release, symbolising both remembrance and renewed hope.

Together with Cllr Tony Oyakhire, Cllr Trendall also handed out medals of completion to all participants of the walk.

One of the most impactful aspects of the day was the free PSA testing provided by STEMAX Medical Consult, which drew long queues of men eager to take proactive steps in managing their health.

The event was organised by Linked Events, Prostate Cancer UK, Prostate Cancer Salone, and STEMAX Medical Consult.

Special thanks are extended to Christ the Cornerstone Church for generously providing the venue, and to the food sponsor, Smoking Pot, whose catering kept participants nourished throughout the day.

"Today wasn’t just a march—it was a movement," said Cllr Oguntola. "We’ve opened the conversation around prostate cancer in Milton Keynes and empowered our community with information, support, and action and now we must move it forward for a long-lasting impact in our city."

The March for Men Milton Keynes is set to become an annual event, continuing to educate, inspire, and support local men and their families.