Milton Keynes housebuilder donates over £1,000 to local scout group

A Milton Keynes housebuilder has donated over £1,000 to a local scout group to fund brand new camping equipment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Woburn View, on Newport Road, presented Heath and Reach Scout Group with a donation of £1,277 as part of its Community Fund initiative.

Heath and Reach Scout Group provides local youngsters with experiences, teamwork, friendships and knowledge that they will use throughout their lives. The group is celebrating 90 years of scouting, and since Covid-19 their numbers have rocketed, with huge enthusiasm from young people wanting to join in with the club’s adventures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The increase in demand has left the group under-equipped and so to help aid the club’s growing popularity and support Leighton Buzzard young people with skills for life, Redrow’s donation will be used to purchase three new tents, a trolley, portable fire pit, an event shelter, large outdoor games, a sewing kit, and a waterproof speaker – all guaranteed to ensure everyone is a happy camper.

Redrow South Midlands

Now in its sixth year, Redrow South Midland’s Community Fund aims to support local organisations across Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, with donations to help them continue to thrive and provide services for their local communities.

Neil Dickson, volunteer at Heath and Reach Scout Group, said: “It’s fantastic to receive this donation from Redrow which will have a huge impact on Leighton Buzzard youngsters who are keen to get outside and enjoy camping, as well as encouraging new children to spend more time outdoors.

“We rely on kind donations such as this to continue supporting children from lower-income families, as we believe that all youngsters should have the chance to learn important skills that they can keep for life. We’re incredibly grateful – thank you, Redrow!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Heath and Reach Scout Group, who do a fantastic job of encouraging youngsters to spend more time in the great outdoors.

“The work they do ensures that children in Bedfordshire have the opportunity to experience adventures, earn badges and learn important skills, as well as build new friendships and make lasting memories for life.

“As members of the Bedfordshire community, we want to create and support thriving communities in and around the developments where we are building new homes, and supporting Heath and Reach Scout Group was a wonderful opportunity to do just that.”

Set on the outskirts of Milton Keynes, Woburn View offers a range of eco-friendly, family homes in the traditional market town of Woburn Sands. With a host of good local schools and direct trains to London Euston in just half an hour, the development is ideal for families and commuters alike.