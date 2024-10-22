Milton Keynes housebuilder donates £600 to local swimming charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Milton Keynes housebuilder has donated £600 to a local charity which provides swimming lessons to those in the community living with complex needs.

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Leestone Park in Leighton Buzzard, presented the Otters Disability Swimming Club with a donation of £600 as part of its Community Fund initiative.

Founded 30 years ago, Otters Disability Swimming Club helps inexperienced swimmers enjoy regular swimming lessons by giving them the opportunity to learn at their own pace. The club offers a wide range of equipment, including hoists, chairs and slings, to ensure those with additional needs are able to practice their swimming in a safe and accessible environment. The club runs every Saturday from 10am-12pm at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre in Leighton Buzzard.

Redrow’s donation will be used towards the club’s Christmas party, which will bring together swimmers who don’t often have a chance to get together and socialise.

Now in its fifth year, Redrow South Midland’s Community Fund aims to support local organisations across Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire with donations to help them continue to thrive for their local communities.

Christine Munford, Volunteer at Otters Disability Swimming Club, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Redrow South Midlands for this generous donation which will make a huge difference to the swimmers we support.

“We started as a small organisation 30 years ago and are thrilled to be offering support beyond time in the pool, creating a community with different events. We’re very proud of the impact that we have had so far – it’s been a delight to watch everyone’s confidence in the water grow. We can’t wait to celebrate another year of progress and use these funds to host a fantastic Christmas party for our wonderful members – thank you, Redrow.”

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to be helping Otters Disability Swimming Club host a fabulous Christmas party for their swimmers.

“The work the team does with swimmers living with a disability is invaluable to families and individuals across Bedfordshire – ensuring everyone can enjoy time spent in the water regardless of their needs. We’re pleased to be able to offer our support and look forward to seeing how our contribution will help to create a wonderful swimming community in Leighton Buzzard.”

