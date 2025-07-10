Milton Keynes housebuilder opens £10,000 community fund

A local housebuilder has launched a scheme to support deserving community initiatives across Milton Keynes.

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Woburn View on Newport Road, has created a £10,000 fund to champion local groups, organisations and individuals – and is now welcoming applications.

There’s no cause too small, so whether it’s funding for gardening tools to support a school eco project, new kit for a grassroots sports team or assistance to a community centre to run classes, Redrow South Midlands’s initiative can help.

The annual scheme, which started in 2019, aims to help local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive. So far, Redrow South Midlands has donated a total of £52,000 to recipients including Heath and Reach Scout Group, which provides young people with experiences, teamwork, friendships and knowledge they will use throughout their lives.

Redrow South Midlands is donating money to local causes as part of its Community Fund initiative

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re proud to be building on the success of our previous community funds with a new £10,000 pot! This fund will allow us to support even more brilliant causes in and around our developments and play our part in creating thriving communities.

“We’re asking local groups, charities and volunteers to tell us exactly what would make a difference to them – whether that’s art supplies for creative workshops, outdoor gear for youth groups or tools for a community garden. By understanding their specific needs, we can offer meaningful support that helps them continue the great work they do.

“We’re excited to hear from people across Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas and can’t wait to see the incredible projects this year’s fund will help bring to life.”

The scheme will open on Monday 7th July and will close at midnight on Friday 18th September. For further details on how to apply, please email [email protected].

Set on the outskirts of Milton Keynes, Woburn View offers a range of eco-friendly, family homes in the traditional market town of Woburn Sands. With a host of good schools and direct trains to London Euston in just half an hour, the development is ideal for families and commuters alike.

To find out more about Woburn View, please call 01908 036868 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/woburn-view-222819