Milton Keynes jewellery retailer supports companywide milestone of £25million raised for charities
Beaverbrooks Milton Keynes located in Centre MK has contributed to the total by supporting a variety of fundraising activities – including Payroll Giving, with every donation matched by the business to amplify the impact.
The store team has also taken part in a number of fundraising activities including litter picking, volunteering and taking part in sponsored races for local charity, Henry Allen and Girl Pack. Alongside this, each colleague receives £100 each year to donate to a cause close to their heart.
As part of Beaverbrooks’ core purpose of enriching lives and making a difference, the business donates 20% of its retained profits each year and has supported more than 500 charities over the past 25 years. It also leads the way in Payroll Giving, with 45% of colleagues regularly donating through their pay – far above the national average of 6% – which has earned Beaverbrooks a Diamond Quality Award for the past seven years.
Erica Young, Store Manager at Beaverbrooks Milton Keynes, said: “We’re so proud to be part of this £25 million milestone. Giving back is what Beaverbrooks is all about – and our Milton Keynes team love supporting causes that really matter in our community.
“Whether it’s fundraising, volunteering, or simply lending a hand, it’s amazing to see the difference we can make together.”
To mark the occasion, Beaverbrooks stores will be offering fizz and sweet treats from Friday to Monday, with a special thank you for customers who join the Beaverbrooks Club – including £25 off when spending £100 or more.
To find out more about Beaverbrooks’ charity and community work, visit https://www.beaverbrooks.co.uk/100/enriching-lives