Milton Keynes jewellery retailer supports companywide milestone of £25million raised for charities

A Milton Keynes jewellery retailer is celebrating International Charity Day with a landmark achievement for charitable giving, after donating £25 million from company profits to charities and communities since 2000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beaverbrooks Milton Keynes located in Centre MK has contributed to the total by supporting a variety of fundraising activities – including Payroll Giving, with every donation matched by the business to amplify the impact.

The store team has also taken part in a number of fundraising activities including litter picking, volunteering and taking part in sponsored races for local charity, Henry Allen and Girl Pack. Alongside this, each colleague receives £100 each year to donate to a cause close to their heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of Beaverbrooks’ core purpose of enriching lives and making a difference, the business donates 20% of its retained profits each year and has supported more than 500 charities over the past 25 years. It also leads the way in Payroll Giving, with 45% of colleagues regularly donating through their pay – far above the national average of 6% – which has earned Beaverbrooks a Diamond Quality Award for the past seven years.

Erica Young, Store Manager at Beaverbrooks Milton Keynes, said: “We’re so proud to be part of this £25 million milestone. Giving back is what Beaverbrooks is all about – and our Milton Keynes team love supporting causes that really matter in our community.

“Whether it’s fundraising, volunteering, or simply lending a hand, it’s amazing to see the difference we can make together.”

To mark the occasion, Beaverbrooks stores will be offering fizz and sweet treats from Friday to Monday, with a special thank you for customers who join the Beaverbrooks Club – including £25 off when spending £100 or more.

To find out more about Beaverbrooks’ charity and community work, visit https://www.beaverbrooks.co.uk/100/enriching-lives