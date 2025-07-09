Milton Keynes MP climbs high at Climb Quest Milton Keynes

Emily Darlington, Labour MP for Milton Keynes Central, joined local charity MK SNAP during an action-packed climbing session at Climb Quest Milton Keynes.

The climbing session was arranged by Emily after meeting both organisations at the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards (MKBAA) earlier in the year. Climb Quest and MK Snap were both winners at the awards, with Climb Quest winning the ‘Leisure, Entertainment and Hospitality’ category, and MK SNAP winning the ‘Skills and Learning’ category.

The session started with a short safety briefing, before the MK SNAP Learners and Emily got their harnesses on and started to climb. Climbing together was a great chance for Emily to see how the learners at MK SNAP have their developed their climbing skills across the years they have been coming to Climb Quest.

Emily, Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes Central since 2024, states ‘It was great to see the Learners from MK SNAP thrive in the inclusive and safe environment that Climb Quest offers.’

Emily Darlington on a climbing wall at Climb Quest Milton Keynes

‘Joining MK SNAP today really shows how climbing is for everyone, no matter their neurodiversity and skills.’

MK SNAP (Milton Keynes Special Needs Advancement Project) is a work preparation and life skills unit for people aged 16+ with learning and physical difficulties. They empower adults with learning disabilities to reach their full potential through education, experience, and opportunity.

Regular visitors to Climb Quest, MK SNAP started in 1992, and now supports 140 learners. Their climbing sessions are one of the highlights of the week for the team at Climb Quest as they see learners develop their climbing skills.

One MK SNAP Learner, Jack McNeill, comments that ‘Climb Quest is one of the most rewarding places I’ve come to.’

Climb Quest team with Emily Darlington and MK SNAP

Steven Carruthers, Centre Director for MK SNAP, comments, ‘Climbing empowers our Learners to overcome fears and push their limits, regardless of disability. With inclusive equipment like the climbing hoist, every Learner can take part. They achieve real success, both physically and personally.’

Chris Walthew, who co-owns Climb Quest Milton Keynes said: ‘We were honoured to welcome Emily to Climb Quest, along with our friends at MK SNAP.’

‘Times like this show the Milton Keynes’ Community in action, with Emily meeting both us and MK SNAP at the MKBAA Awards.’

‘Hats off to Emily for climbing at the centre. We hope conquering our Vertical Drop Slide has helped Emily with her upcoming sky dive.’