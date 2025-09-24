Milton Keynes parkrun volunteer is one in a million

A parkrun volunteer from Milton Keynes is officially one in a million, as the charity recently celebrated its one millionth unique individual volunteer worldwide.

Gemma Wickham, 19, first ran at parkrun when they were just six years old at Bushy Park junior parkrun, inspired by the 2012 Olympics.

When their family later moved to Milton Keynes, Wickham became a regular at Milton Keynes junior parkrun, with their parents often volunteering while they ran and by the age of 12, they had already completed 150 junior parkruns and 50 5k events.

Wickham spoke to us back in June about their parkrun journey, they said: “I first ran at a parkrun when I was six years old at Bushy junior parkrun, it was just after the 2012 Olympics, so I remember being inspired by all of the athletes I had seen there and wanting to be like them - back then, it was only once a month, but I was always so excited to join my friends and try to beat my own times.

“When my family moved to Milton Keynes, I began running weekly at Milton Keynes junior parkrun, and that consistency helped me improve my times.”

According to parkrun’s regular Volunteers Survey, nine out of ten volunteers feel happier because of their parkrun volunteering, at least eight in ten say it has improved their mental health, and around seven in ten report a boost to their physical health with almost every volunteer (99%) saying they would recommend it to others.

With the pandemic interrupting their regular Saturday and Sunday mornings at parkrun and junior parkrun, Wickham hadn’t parkrun for a while but it was a trip to a local parkrun, Bury Field, which sparked a passion for volunteering, they explained: “At the start of 2023, I decided to go along to my local parkrun, Bury Field, which had recently started up.

“I began volunteering in roles like barcode scanning and handing out finish tokens, and I quickly felt welcomed by the Bury Field community.

“It’s a smaller parkrun, so I got to know everyone there, and that made a big difference.

“Volunteering encouraged me to start running again, and in the summer, I completed my first parkrun in four years!

“It was slow, but I was thrilled to be back.

“I’ve tried marshalling, tail walking, and my favourite role, leading the first-timers’ briefing, speaking in front of groups was intimidating at first, but now I enjoy welcoming new parkrunners and hearing their stories!

“Alternating between running and volunteering is the perfect balance, especially as I was training for my first half marathon back in April.

“The general confidence I gained from volunteering led to me putting myself forward for, and getting, a leadership role at my sixth form!”

With more than 2,500 events in 23 countries, parkrun continues to inspire new communities to come together every week and volunteers, like Wickham and their family, are at the very heart of parkrun.

Whether it’s timekeeping, marshalling, barcode scanning or supporting as an event director, every role helps make parkrun a welcoming, inclusive, and safe space for everyone.

You can find your nearest parkrun to run, walk, jog or volunteer at parkrun.com