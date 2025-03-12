Milton Keynes prepares to launch UK's largest Neurodiversity Art Installation this Saturday

Milton Keynes is counting down to the highly anticipated launch of "MK Umbrella Project," the largest neurodiversity art installation in the UK.

This inspiring event will take place on Saturday, 15 March at Midsummer Place, transforming The Boulevard into a stunning display of nearly 400 vibrant umbrellas suspended overhead.

A Celebration of Neurodiversity

The launch event promises a full day of activities, performances, and talks, designed to celebrate, educate, and advocate for neurodiversity. The installation is a striking visual representation of the many ways people think, learn, and interact with the world.

Days to go until the MK Umbrella Project opens

"MK Umbrella Project is more than just an installation; it's a movement. It signifies Milton Keynes' commitment to fostering a more inclusive and accepting society," said Jane Lambert, Project Manager and CEO of Makewell Clinic. "We invite the entire community to experience this incredible display, take part in the activities, and learn more about the neurodivergent community."

Simon Martin, General Manager of Midsummer Place, added: "We are proud to host this powerful and thought-provoking installation. Midsummer Place is a centre for the community, and MK Umbrella Project perfectly aligns with our mission to create a welcoming space for everyone."

Launch Day Schedule

Guests are invited to arrive between 9:30 AM – 10:00 AM, with the opening ceremony beginning promptly at 10:00 AM.

10:00 AM – Opening Ceremony & Presentations:

Jane Lambert, CEO Makewell Clinic & Project Lead

The Mayor of Milton Keynes

Simon Martin, General Manager, Midsummer Place

Ife Thomas, Motivational Speaker, Author & Coach

Chris Curtis, MP

Acting Chief Constable Dennis Murray, Thames Valley Police

12:00 PM – Performance from Milton Keynes Dance Centre

12:30 PM – Talk by Hester Grainger: Help! I think I am neurodivergent - what now?

1:30 PM – Talk by Bekka Prideaux: A dyslexic business owner’s path to success

2:00PM - Dr Lindsey Roberts, Interim CEO of ADHD Foundation talking about the Umbrella Projects

2:30 PM – Talk by Hester Grainger: Parenting neurodivergent children - what you need to know!

3:00 PM – Talk by Nikki Ross, Late Diagnosed ADHD, Retired Assistant Chief Constable

3:30 PM – Performance from MacIntyre Dancers

4:00 PM – Performance from Milton Keynes Dance Centre

4:15 PM – Talk by Caitlin Smith: Navigating neurodiversity in an education career

A Community Effort

MK Umbrella Project is led by a team of passionate local advocates and is proudly supported by Midsummer Place, Red Bull Technology, Perfectly Autistic, Kuehne+Nagel, Liz Male Consulting Ltd, and many other local businesses, charities, and individuals.

Throughout the day, visitors can also explore the Neurodiversity Marketplace, featuring organisations such as The Parks Trust, Harry’s Rainbow, WeMakeFootballers, MK College, Autism Early Support, MK Gallery, and many more, all offering valuable resources and insights.

MK Umbrella Project will remain in Midsummer Place until September 2025, offering visitors the chance to experience and engage with its message for months to come.

We invite everyone in the Milton Keynes community and beyond to witness this significant event and join us in celebrating neurodiversity.

The Milton Keynes Umbrella Project would like to thank the following companies and individuals for their help and support in getting this project over the line.

LIST OF SUPPORTERS AND THE TEAM

The Project Team

Jane Lambert, Founder & CEO Makewell Clinic

Jerry Taylor, Director TRT Communications and Commercial Business Manager

Amanda Wright, Founder Director Yellowyoyo

Adam Moore, Partner Moore Growth Accountants LLP

Sarah Sweet-Rowley, CEO Autism Early Support

Samantha King, Mental Health Service Outreach Manager, Makewell Clinic

Lisa Hathway

Jill Farnsworth, CEO MyMiltonKeynes

Sue Pardy, HR Consultant Face2Face HR

Gamiel Yafai, Founder & CEO Diversity Marketplace

Jon Manning, Founder & CEO Arthur Ellis

Main sponsors include:

Midsummer Place

Red Bull Technology and Perfectly Autistic

Kuehne+Nagel

Liz Male Consulting Ltd

Additional sponsors and partners include:

Holiday Inn MK

Harry’s Rainbow

Flynn Pharma

MK College

Moore Growth Accountants

Makewell Clinic

We Make Footballers (Milton Keynes)

Diversity Marketplace

Giraffe