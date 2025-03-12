Milton Keynes prepares to launch UK's largest Neurodiversity Art Installation this Saturday
This inspiring event will take place on Saturday, 15 March at Midsummer Place, transforming The Boulevard into a stunning display of nearly 400 vibrant umbrellas suspended overhead.
A Celebration of Neurodiversity
The launch event promises a full day of activities, performances, and talks, designed to celebrate, educate, and advocate for neurodiversity. The installation is a striking visual representation of the many ways people think, learn, and interact with the world.
"MK Umbrella Project is more than just an installation; it's a movement. It signifies Milton Keynes' commitment to fostering a more inclusive and accepting society," said Jane Lambert, Project Manager and CEO of Makewell Clinic. "We invite the entire community to experience this incredible display, take part in the activities, and learn more about the neurodivergent community."
Simon Martin, General Manager of Midsummer Place, added: "We are proud to host this powerful and thought-provoking installation. Midsummer Place is a centre for the community, and MK Umbrella Project perfectly aligns with our mission to create a welcoming space for everyone."
Launch Day Schedule
Guests are invited to arrive between 9:30 AM – 10:00 AM, with the opening ceremony beginning promptly at 10:00 AM.
10:00 AM – Opening Ceremony & Presentations:
Jane Lambert, CEO Makewell Clinic & Project Lead
The Mayor of Milton Keynes
Simon Martin, General Manager, Midsummer Place
Ife Thomas, Motivational Speaker, Author & Coach
Chris Curtis, MP
Acting Chief Constable Dennis Murray, Thames Valley Police
12:00 PM – Performance from Milton Keynes Dance Centre
12:30 PM – Talk by Hester Grainger: Help! I think I am neurodivergent - what now?
1:30 PM – Talk by Bekka Prideaux: A dyslexic business owner’s path to success
2:00PM - Dr Lindsey Roberts, Interim CEO of ADHD Foundation talking about the Umbrella Projects
2:30 PM – Talk by Hester Grainger: Parenting neurodivergent children - what you need to know!
3:00 PM – Talk by Nikki Ross, Late Diagnosed ADHD, Retired Assistant Chief Constable
3:30 PM – Performance from MacIntyre Dancers
4:00 PM – Performance from Milton Keynes Dance Centre
4:15 PM – Talk by Caitlin Smith: Navigating neurodiversity in an education career
A Community Effort
MK Umbrella Project is led by a team of passionate local advocates and is proudly supported by Midsummer Place, Red Bull Technology, Perfectly Autistic, Kuehne+Nagel, Liz Male Consulting Ltd, and many other local businesses, charities, and individuals.
Throughout the day, visitors can also explore the Neurodiversity Marketplace, featuring organisations such as The Parks Trust, Harry’s Rainbow, WeMakeFootballers, MK College, Autism Early Support, MK Gallery, and many more, all offering valuable resources and insights.
MK Umbrella Project will remain in Midsummer Place until September 2025, offering visitors the chance to experience and engage with its message for months to come.
We invite everyone in the Milton Keynes community and beyond to witness this significant event and join us in celebrating neurodiversity.
The Milton Keynes Umbrella Project would like to thank the following companies and individuals for their help and support in getting this project over the line.
LIST OF SUPPORTERS AND THE TEAM
The Project Team
Jane Lambert, Founder & CEO Makewell Clinic
Jerry Taylor, Director TRT Communications and Commercial Business Manager
Amanda Wright, Founder Director Yellowyoyo
Adam Moore, Partner Moore Growth Accountants LLP
Sarah Sweet-Rowley, CEO Autism Early Support
Samantha King, Mental Health Service Outreach Manager, Makewell Clinic
Lisa Hathway
Jill Farnsworth, CEO MyMiltonKeynes
Sue Pardy, HR Consultant Face2Face HR
Gamiel Yafai, Founder & CEO Diversity Marketplace
Jon Manning, Founder & CEO Arthur Ellis
Main sponsors include:
Midsummer Place
Red Bull Technology and Perfectly Autistic
Kuehne+Nagel
Liz Male Consulting Ltd
Additional sponsors and partners include:
Holiday Inn MK
Harry’s Rainbow
Flynn Pharma
MK College
Moore Growth Accountants
Makewell Clinic
We Make Footballers (Milton Keynes)
Diversity Marketplace
Giraffe